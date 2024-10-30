GenZ value recommendations more from local influencers rather than typical celebrity endorsers: Report

New Delhi: Assiduus, a cross e-commerce accelerator platform, recently conducted research into finding out how GenZ approaches festive shopping, offering key insights for brands seeking their attention.

Beyond the last-minute rush seen in most shoppers, typically associated with festive sales, Gen Z is all about planning. Assiduus found that close to 60% of respondents said they plan their purchases well in advance. Whether it’s the latest tech gadget or skincare essentials, they take their time to evaluate their options rather than impulsively adding items to their cart. They know what they want, have done their research, and stick to a budget.

One thing about Gen Z is that their phones are essential for nearly everything, including shopping. From price comparisons to reading product reviews, the entire purchasing journey happens on their devices. Brands need to make sure that their mobile apps and user experiences are top-notch; if it doesn’t work seamlessly on their phones, it’s not worth their time.

Coming to the finance part, Gen Z is surprisingly disciplined. Only 38% admitted to overspending during the festive season. While many consumers might indulge in a swiping spree, this generation prefers to pay upfront, mainly in cash or UPI, and typically avoids EMI or credit options unless there's no interest involved. They are not interested in falling into a debt trap for festive purchases.

What truly sets this generation apart is how much they value recommendations—not from typical celebrity endorsers, but from friends, family, and local influencers they follow on social media. For brands, tapping into these local networks is likely to yield better results than splurging on one big-name ad campaign.

The sharp rise in sales of beauty and wellness products is a key trend to watch. About 54% of Gen Z reported planning these purchases in advance, with skincare routines and wellness items becoming essential cart staples.

Practicality is still the main focus, with effective essential products leading the way. Afterall, it’s about getting a good deal. Gen Z is drawn to value, discounts, peer recommendations, and festive offers—but they aren’t just chasing every flashy sale banner.

Many reported feelings somewhat let down by limited availability, slower delivery times, and fewer product choices in their cities during the festive season. While sales grab their attention, their loyalty lies with brands that provide a better overall experience.

It's important to note that while these trends hold true for many in Gen Z, there is still variability within the generation based on factors like location, socioeconomic status, and personal preferences. Not all Gen Z consumers will fit neatly into these categories.

Gen Z is a unique breed, blending a frugal financial mindset with a deep passion for all things digital, placing their trust in local voices. This generation presents a significant opportunity for brands, but they need to meet them where they are—on their phones and in trusted circles—offering genuine value in return.

Somdutta Singh, Founder and CEO, Assiduus, said, “Gen Z have a tech-savvy mindset and demand for authenticity. Brands need to understand one thing; it's not just about flashy sales anymore, it’s about creating meaningful, personalised experiences that resonate with their values. At Assiduus, we are constantly evolving to meet this generation where they are - online, informed, and ready for a seamless shopping journey.”