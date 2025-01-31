Celebrity couples emerge as brands' top choice for endorsements in 2024

New Delhi: Brands are increasingly turning to celebrity couples for advertising, leveraging their star power and real-life chemistry to create authentic and relatable campaigns. From Bollywood power duos to sports icons and influencer pairs, advertisers see them as a compelling way to engage audiences and drive brand recall.

The TAM AdEx report on celebrity endorsements in 2024 found that nearly 50% of ads featured four celebrity couples—Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli, and Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan. They endorsed 35, 46, 28, and 51 brands, respectively, showing brands' increasing preference for celebrity couples to boost engagement and recall.

It is to be noted that the figures are based on secondages for TV; commercial ads only; excluding promos and social ads.

Akshay Kumar dominated TV advertising in 2024, with 20 hrs of daily visibility across all channels, making him the most visible celebrity, according to the report.

Shah Rukh Khan followed closely behind with 16 hrs per day, reinforcing his enduring influence in brand endorsements, stated the report.

The Top 10 most visible celebrities comprised 6 male and 4 female stars, showcasing a strong male presence in brand promotions. MS Dhoni, Kiara Advani, and Ranbir Kapoor were new entrants in the 2024 Top 10 list of TAM Adex, compared to 2023.

Notably, MS Dhoni emerged as the most sought-after celebrity, endorsing the highest number of brands in 2024.

Male movie actors played a significant role in brand endorsements, commanding 42% of the total ad endorsement market, according to the TAM AdEx-Rewinding Y 2024 for Celebrity Endorsement.

Celebrities had a strong influence on television advertising, endorsing over 25% of all ads aired. From the Celebrity professions, Film stars together added 77% share of advertising during year 2024 followed by Sports person and TV stars who added 14% and 9% share respectively.

In 2024, ad volumes for celebrity-endorsed commercials saw a 3% growth compared to 2023, highlighting the sustained influence of star power in advertising, stated TAM.

The celebrity-endorsed ads witnessed a decline of 8% in 2023 and 6% in 2024 compared to 2022.

The IPL season significantly boosted advertising activity, making the April–June 2024 quarter the peak period for daily ad volumes (measured in hours).

During Apr-Jun’24, the highest number of celebrity endorsement ads were seen compared to the other three quarters of Y 2024.

Other findings of the report

More than 50% of the ads endorsed by celebrities fall under the Top 3 sectors and 80% of the ads fall under the Top 7 sectors. The ‘F&B’ sector had the highest share of celebrity ad volumes followed by ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene’. 4 out of the Top 10 sectors have the same rank position for the current Year as last year.

In 2024, the F&B sector saw a strong male celebrity presence in advertisements, while Personal Care/Personal Hygiene was predominantly endorsed by female celebrities, reflecting gendered marketing trends in these industries. Advertisements in the Agriculture, Telecom/Internet Service Providers, and Media sectors exclusively featured male celebrity endorsers, highlighting a lack of female representation in these categories.

The top 10 advertising categories collectively contributed 35% of all celebrity-endorsed ads. ‘Toilet/Floor Cleaners’ emerged as the leading category in 2024, commanding 9% of celebrity ad volumes, followed by ‘Toilet Soaps’ at 5%, highlighting the strong reliance of hygiene-focused brands on celebrity endorsements.

‘Ecom-Gaming’ emerged as the most sought-after category, attracting celebrity endorsements from a diverse range of professions, followed closely by ‘Spices’, reflecting the broad appeal and marketing potential of these sectors.