Over half of Indian AI users call chatbots their ‘Good Friend’, finds Accenture survey

New Delhi: A growing number of consumers in India are forming emotional bonds with artificial intelligence (AI), with more than half of active users describing generative AI tools as a “good friend,” according to new research by Accenture. A year ago, a majority (82%) of consumers in India were open to AI making purchases on their behalf. Today, they’re not just open, they’re emotionally invested, according to the Accenture Consumer Pulse Survey 2025. The findings highlight a significant shift in how AI is influencing consumer behaviour and engagement across the country.

Retailers and brands that focus on experience and connection are seen as well positioned to foster growth in this environment. The survey found that a large majority of consumers in India seek personalised retail experiences: 94% desire tailored recommendations based on their goals and shopping history, and 91% want timely suggestions that encourage product upgrades. Similarly, 91% are attracted to interactive or immersive shopping formats that help them compare options, while 90% value opportunities to connect with a brand’s wider community for ongoing support.

Consumer loyalty is also closely tied to emotional engagement. More than half (56%) of Indian consumers indicated they would switch from their preferred brand to one that makes them feel special. Members of loyalty programmes are 2.4 times more likely to be motivated by experiential or emotional factors and demonstrate a greater willingness to share data and engage with personalised services. Loyalty members are also twice as likely to recommend a brand online compared to non-members.

The survey, which included 18,000 consumers across 14 countries, explores evolving consumer-brand dynamics shaped by AI adoption. Titled “Me, my brand, and AI: The new world of consumer engagement,” the report examines not only purchasing decisions but also how consumers feel and interact with AI in their daily lives.

More than half (56%) of active generative AI (gen AI) users in India, defined as those who use gen AI tools at least weekly for personal or professional purposes, consider gen AI as “a good friend.” A majority of these users (95%) have either sought or would consider seeking help from gen AI for personal development goals, while 89% have used it for social and relationship advice. Furthermore, 95% have or would use gen AI to assist with purchase decisions.

The penetration of generative AI tools is substantial, with approximately 93% of consumers in India having used standalone gen AI applications like ChatGPT and Claude or engaging with gen AI features through social media or search platforms.

Despite this integration, uncertainty remains a significant factor in consumers’ lives. Over half (55%) of Indian consumers report unusually high levels of uncertainty, double the figure recorded in December 2024 (25%) and nearly three times the 2023 level (18%).

Vineet R Ahuja, Managing Director and Lead for Strategy and Consulting at Accenture in India, commented on the findings, “Our survey reveals a significant shift in consumer behavior in India, with generative AI becoming an integral part of their daily lives. The emotional bond that consumers are forming with AI is redefining their engagement and purchase decisions. Brands that use AI to deepen relationships and personalise services without losing the human touch, will earn lasting loyalty in this new era of discovery and trust.”

The report also reflects trends observed in Accenture’s work with consumer-facing companies, including generative AI projects for international brands such as Best Buy, Bath and Body Works, Unilever and Mondelez International.

Amneet Singh, Managing Director and Lead for Products at Accenture India, added, “For brands in India, generative and agentic AI present a powerful opportunity not just for personalization, but to design meaningful, intuitive experiences that feel human. In an environment where consumer uncertainty is rising and AI trust is rapidly growing; brands must act now to define their role within AI ecosystems. That means optimising content for AI-driven discovery and enabling experiential offerings that span physical and digital channels.”