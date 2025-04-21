22% rise in brands, 8% jump in ad volumes for IPL 2025: TAM

New Delhi: Television advertising volumes during the first 31 matches of IPL 2025 have seen an 8.2% growth compared to the same period last year, according to TAM Sports’ latest report.

The data, compiled from commercial airings on 28 channels between March 22 and April 15, 2025, highlighted increasing brand activity around one of India’s biggest sporting events.

While the indexed ad volume stood at 100 for IPL 2024, the corresponding figure for IPL 2025 has jumped to 108.2.

TAM noted that the growth is particularly significant given the challenging macroeconomic environment and suggests that brands continue to place high value on the tournament's mass reach and consumer engagement potential.

TAM Sports clarified that these figures exclude promos, fillers, and short programs, focusing strictly on commercial advertising minutes.

The report also outlined that IPL 2025 is being telecast across 28 channels, up from 21 during IPL 14, indicating broader broadcast distribution and possibly expanded regional coverage contributing to the volume uptick.

“As the league progresses, advertisers are expected to ramp up campaign intensity, especially during the playoffs and final stages, which traditionally witness a spike in both viewer interest and brand presence,” stated TAM.

In addition to the growth in ad volume, the report highlighted a sharp increase in active advertisers and brands. The number of advertisers rose from 65+ in IPL 2024 to 75+ in IPL 2025, marking a 15.9% growth. Active brands increased from 110+ to 140+, reflecting a 22.6% jump year-over-year. The number of categories remained steady at 55+, indicating consistent category-level interest.

Top 5 advertisers in IPL 2025 (By Ad Volume Share):

Parle Biscuits – 10.03%

Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi) – 6.54%

Reliance Consumer Products – 5.78%

Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com) – 4.39%

K P Pan Foods (Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi) – 4.10%

Interestingly, Parle Biscuits also led ad volume share during IPL 2024, followed closely by Dream11, indicating brand consistency and long-term strategy.

Among the leading advertisers, Parle Biscuits secured the top position in all 30 matches except the opening game.

The top 5 advertisers in IPL 18 contributed 31% of the overall ad volumes, with Parle Biscuits taking the lead. Sporta Technologies, K P Pan Foods and Vishnu Packaging continued their strong presence, appearing among the top advertisers in both IPL 18 and IPL 17.

Collectively, the top five categories accounted for more than 40% of total ad volumes. Ecom-Gaming and Mouth Freshener emerged as recurring leaders, featuring among the top five categories in both IPL 18 and IPL 17 for the first 31 matches.

Three of the top five categories in IPL 18 were from the Food & Beverages (F&B) sector. In IPL 18, the mouth freshener category dominated with total ad volumes.

Among the notable new entrants this year (compared to last season) are Ecom-Gaming, Corporate-Financial Institutes, Aerated Soft Drinks, Mouth Fresheners, Cellular Phones—Smartphones, Perfumes/Deodorants. These additions signal a shift toward youth-driven, lifestyle-oriented categories leveraging the IPL’s mass appeal.