India is our biggest market outside Germany, says AVOW’s Ashwin Shekhar

New Delhi: As the mobile advertising landscape evolves, AVOW, a German global app-growth company, is solidifying its position in the Indian OEM industry. In the past three years, the company has grown its partnerships in India by over 30% and currently works with around 30 clients and advertisers.

“India for us is right now the biggest office outside Berlin. We are planning to make this the hub for Southeast Asia and the APAC region centrally,” said Ashwin Shekhar, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, AVOW.

While its partnerships take most of the credit for its current 62% market reign of the mobile ecosystem, AVOW’s targeted advertising strategies are further fuelling it across performance marketing. As of recent, AVOW secured the 3rd position in The Appsflyer Performance Index- fintech category.

Ashwin Shekhar opened up to Bestmediainfo.com in an exclusive interview, expressing his belief that mobile OEMs play a critical role in modern marketing—particularly in India, with the smartphone user base proliferating. “In 2024 and beyond, mobile OEMs should be a default part of businesses’ marketing mix,” he said. In fact, as per Shekhar, AVOW is successfully helping its partners grow not only in direct-to-customers but also in the B2B section by helping them get onboard more people to deliver, and so on.

With over 1.5 billion untapped daily active users on platforms such as Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo, the potential for app marketers is enormous. “Mobile device manufacturers are continuing to grow in India, with an increasing market presence and reach. Data consumption is at an all-time high and still rising. By 2025, advertisers are expected to focus more on niche markets. While major advertisers are already well-established and top of mind for consumers, niche brands will need to develop strategies to attract specific audiences.

In the mCommerce sector, four major players dominate the landscape, but they have yet to fully tap into tier-three and tier-four cities. Niche apps are emerging, and advertisers are increasingly targeting these underserved markets, honing in on specific customer segments across the country. This focused approach makes sense for reaching diverse audiences,” explained Shekhar.

When it comes to the various advertising forms deployed by AVOW to enhance user engagement, Shekhar iterated personalisation is the foundation. “For niche apps, targeting specific audiences is crucial. And we also enable a way toward dual-targeting that enables brands to engage directly with consumers as they expand their operational capacity.

Advertisers can create personalised campaigns using display ads, full-screen videos, and splash ads. One of the standout strategies is Dynamic Preloads, which recommends apps to users during the setup of a new device. This is an extremely effective user acquisition strategy,” he added.

Further, Shekhar also mentioned the advantages of Private Marketplace (PMP) deals, which allow advertisers to bid on specific ad inventory during major events. “This not only generates incremental ROAS but also enhances visibility during critical times,” he said.

When it comes to reflecting on the current industry challenges, Shekhar understands that users seek security beyond the rampant frauds. In performance marketing, “When it comes to the affiliate world, it has always been at the lowest price with the least amount of transparency. Advertisers are increasingly frustrated with fraud, and mobile OEMs offer a transparent environment that minimises this risk. It’s no longer a question of if mobile OEMs will be part of advertising strategies; it’s when,” he said.

AVOW’s proprietary Avow Intelligence Platform, which ingests around 10 million installs monthly, allows the company to provide advertisers with actionable insights. “We start from a position of strength with historical data, allowing us to optimise campaigns from day one,” Shekhar explained. For instance, “if a brand is launching a QuickCommerce app, we know exactly which placements work best based on past performance.”

The regulatory landscape is shifting, particularly with the advent of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital India Act (DIA). These regulations require major players to allow alternative app stores. “This marks the beginning of a new era in the smartphone and app space. The industry needs competition, and smaller companies can drive innovation,” believes Shekhar.

With a growing presence in India, AVOW sees the country as a strategic hub for Southeast Asia and the APAC region. As Shekhar highlighted: “India is our largest office outside Germany, and we are heavily investing in local talent.” The company currently collaborates with around 30 Indian brands across various sectors, including fintech, m-commerce, and OTT apps.

Some of the Indian clients from AVOW's focus verticals:

Fintech - Navi, Stablemoney, Phonepe, Coinswitch, Lemonn

Ecomm- Amazon Shopping, POP

QSR - Swiggy , KFC, Pizzahut

RMG - Junglee, My11circle , First Games, Zupee

AVOW aims to provide a comprehensive solution for advertisers looking to navigate the complexities of mobile OEM marketing. In simpler words by Shekhar: “AVOW acts as a one-stop solution, allowing advertisers to leverage our relationships with OEMs for better performance.”

As the company continues to navigate the Indian market, Shekhar believes that their uniqueness in having close relationships with OEMs globally is hugely advantageous. “While other partners may also have connections, our relationships stand out for their depth and effectiveness. Additionally, we have a talented team and provide exceptional sales and service support to our customers. Most advertisers appreciate the transparency we offer, as well as our feedback, quick turnaround times, and valuable insights.

Over the past five to six years, our expertise in this region has led advertisers to recognise the importance of OEMs in their strategies and seek our guidance to address their needs. While major players dominate, there are still significant opportunities in tier-three and tier-four cities,” he iterated.