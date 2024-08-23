Can marketers escape AI's echo chamber trap?

New Delhi: Knowingly or unknowingly, as artificial intelligence continues to chart on this path of building an omnipresence, GenAI is indeed fuelling the process. Transitioning the user experience by shifting their go-to from 'search’ to ‘conversations’, the world of AI can create a gem out of its functionality to help marketers.

A question arises at the same time as the developments continue to take place: All of this convenience, but at what cost? Our conscience and beliefs are being shaped within these unseen barriers—and ‘echo chambers'—as one might call it, within the creative and magnificent space of AI.

AI has been serving users with their individual needs as well as steering business growth (directly or indirectly) for many. It could be just the right fit for harnessing potential out of the amalgamation of A&M and tech—making the study of consumer behaviour more efficient.

And at the heart of AI-driven marketing lies the algorithm. These complex systems are designed to learn from data and make decisions based on patterns they identify. While this capability is invaluable for optimising campaigns, it can also lead to a dangerous ‘homogeneity of content.’

How does that affect the space of A&M?

“Technology has significantly reshaped consumer habits, particularly through the infusion of advanced technologies like AI, metaverse, AR and VR,” observed Rajeev Jain, SVP, Corporate Marketing, DS Group.

He went on to add, “Generative AI will also be instrumental, particularly in content development. The impact is multifold, with AI bringing about predictive analysis for tailored content generation, programmatic buying, and contextual advertising.”

This brings in an advantage to enhance the overall consumer experience and optimise marketing strategies. Jain believes “digital channels, brand communication has become immersive, experiential, and contextual, forging engaging and meaningful consumer connections.”

However, “some companies are relying solely on AI-generated content for marketing. This is leading to homogenised campaigns that lack originality and fail to resonate with diverse audiences,” explained Kamil Khan, CTO & Director of Sellergize.

So amid all the clutter arising out of GenAI integration into the A&M world, what differentiates successful marketing teams is “using GenAI only as a tool to implement their well-crafted strategies.” Khan further elaborated on this saying, “They bring their unique insights, creativity, and human touch to the table, ensuring their campaigns are innovative and authentic. By leveraging GenAI for execution rather than conception, these marketers stand out, creating impactful and memorable campaigns that truly connect with their target audience.”

But manoeuvring such innovation along the creative space of mar-tech and ad-tech seemingly is a little compromised, wherein some workplaces fail to realise ‘art cannot be automated’. Thus, creativity involves free-flowing ideas and thoughts, not confined within the echo chambers created by the world of AI.

AI algorithms often prioritise content that resonates with users based on their past behaviour. Research has shown that exposure to diverse viewpoints is crucial for fostering critical thinking and informed decision-making.

A study by the Pew Research Centre found that people who are consistently exposed to information that confirms their existing beliefs are more likely to hold extreme views and engage in political polarisation.

A study by the University of Southern California found that social media users are exposed to an average of 15% less diverse information than they would be if their feeds were randomly ordered. This highlights the extent to which algorithms can limit exposure to diverse viewpoints.

Additionally, a study by the Mozilla Foundation revealed that political echo chambers are more prevalent on social media platforms than in traditional media. This suggests that the personalised nature of social media platforms is exacerbating the problem of polarisation.

‘The filter bubble’

The filter bubble, a term coined by Eli Pariser, is a phenomenon where websites and social media platforms tailor content based on a user's perceived interests. While this creates a more relevant user experience, it also isolates individuals from diverse perspectives. AI-driven algorithms exacerbate this effect by refining the filter bubble to an almost microscopic level.

Marketers, in their pursuit of engagement, often fall victim to this trend. By optimising content based on what has performed well in the past, they inadvertently contribute to the creation of echo chambers. This not only limits the reach of their message but also undermines the credibility of their brand.

“AI-powered ad targeting has revolutionised how Indian consumers receive information, offering highly personalised content that matches their preferences and interests. While this enhances user experience and engagement, it can also create echo chambers where consumers see similar content repeatedly,” said Meenakshi Gambhir, Executive Vice President, Scroll Mantra.

AI-powered recommendation systems are designed to predict what users will like based on their past behaviour. While this approach can be effective in driving engagement, it can also lead to a distorted view of reality. By constantly reinforcing existing preferences, AI algorithms can create a false sense of relevance, making it difficult for users to discover new ideas or challenge their assumptions.

For marketers, this presents a significant challenge. While it's tempting to focus on optimising content for existing audiences, it's essential to also explore new territories and experiment with different approaches. By doing so, they can not only expand their reach but also contribute to a more diverse and informed public discourse.

As Venugopal, Ganganna, Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer, LS Digital, said, “AI tailored’ ads and content to fit individual preferences, making experiences more personal. While this can be good for relevance and engagement, it can also mean people only see content that aligns with their existing beliefs. For Indian society, this could mean less critical thinking and fewer meaningful discussions, ultimately harming social harmony and progress.”

The creation of echo chambers can have significant economic consequences as well. A study by the World Economic Forum found that polarisation and misinformation can lead to decreased trust in institutions, reduced economic growth, and increased social unrest. By understanding the economic impact of echo chambers, policymakers and businesses can develop strategies to mitigate these risks.

But again, Ganganna expressed optimism about figuring out the right way to go about it. “AI can be used responsibly in advertising by focussing on transparency, user control, and diversity. Advertisers should explain how AI personalises content and allow users to adjust their preferences. Using AI to promote educational and varied content can also engage and inform consumers better.”

Echoing the same thought, Sanjay Rodrigues, Founder and CEO, Phenomenal AI, said, “A collaborative approach involving industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers is essential to mitigate the risks and maximise the benefits of AI.”

This is not only to effectively tap into consumer behavioural insight but also to create an inclusive environment, as per Delphin Varghese, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, AdCounty Media. In a diverse market such as India, inclusivity plays an important role and involves consideration of both ethics and data privacy in this case.

So, what are the areas A&M experts need to be careful about?

Data-driven approaches mean high dependency on algorithms that can create feedback loops, which prevents users from witnessing diverse content and can hinder their exposure to new ideas and products.

“The global AI market is anticipated to surpass $110 billion by 2024,” said Verghese. “This can primarily be attributed to the increased incorporation of AI into diverse industries to enhance personalisation and boost customer satisfaction. Battling challenges like algorithm bias and data privacy concerns are the need of the hour to ensure sustainable growth and trust.”