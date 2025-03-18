Decathlon plans to use IPL in a controlled manner for targeted, precise campaigns

New Delhi: Decathlon, a France-based sporting goods retailer, is prudent when it comes to advertising on the Indian Premier League (IPL). Unlike many brands that go all out with high-budget advertising on IPL, Decathlon opts for selective, data-driven precision rather than extravagance.

With IPL being broadcasted on JioHotstar and behind a paywall this year, Decathlon is eyeing the refined audience flocking to the platform to watch IPL.

Selective approach to IPL

Elaborating on the subject, Gaudham Ganesh, Head of Marketing, Decathlon Sports India, said, “For us, it is about using IPL to build recall for a major campaign, rather than going overboard. We are not a brand needing that sudden spike.

We focus on very targeted audiences, specific cities, and certain matches where we see a good fit. We'll use a broader message, like a summer campaign, aiming for top-of-mind recall, because, honestly, the bottom-funnel metrics, from our experience, don't always translate. So, for me, IPL is a balanced approach. We never go all-in.”

Gaudham confirmed Decathlon’s IPL participation, attributing the decision to the success of the Champions Trophy. “With JioHotstar, there's potential for better audience-based targeting and returns. We are definitely considering IPL as a significant part of our marketing budget,” Gaudham told BestMediaInfo.com.

Quick commerce optimism

Beyond IPL, the sporting goods retailer is also very optimistic about the rise of quick commerce and e-commerce. Gaudham stated that quick commerce or e-commerce is an opportunity rather than a competition.

Reminiscing on their collaboration with Zepto last year, the marketing head said, “Just the tie-up of the partnership with Zepto had a lot of visibility in terms of marketing.” He then continued saying that these rising avenues will add to the digital presence of brands like Decathlon.

Equal weightage to brand building and performance marketing

Decathlon Sports India is going for a more hybrid approach when it comes to their marketing strategy. As much as they are focusing on performance, brand building enjoys an equal share in Decathlon’s marketing.

For this, the retailer is foraying into influencer marketing. However, it has not been an easy task for Decathlon to find relevant faces to represent their brand.

Hurdles in brand endorsements

“It is challenging to find the right personalities in India. We have 50-plus sports. Finding someone who represents Decathlon as a whole has always been a challenge. Someone might be great for running, or fitness, or just cricket or football, but translating that across the entire brand is difficult. We've been testing things,” Decathlon’s marketing lead stated.

This is the reason why Decathlon Sports India does not have a history of celebrity endorsements or onboarding brand ambassadors. “For me, with sports ambassadors, it's about finding the right personality. We haven't found the right fit yet,” Gaudham commented.