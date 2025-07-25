WickedGüd teams up with Shilpa Shetty to unpack the noodle debate

New Delhi: WickedGüd has released the first instalment of a three-part digital campaign series featuring actor, entrepreneur and investor Shilpa Shetty.

The new campaign film opens with Shetty rejecting a bowl of noodles over health concerns, only to be called out in a fictional news segment for her apparent hypocrisy. The narrative then shifts to Shetty directly addressing viewers, explaining her decision to back the brand, citing that WickedGüd’s products are made without maida, palm oil, or chemical additives, and instead include whole wheat. The segment ends with the line: “It’s so good, it’s WickedGüd.”

The campaign uses satire to engage with the ongoing debate around food, health, and celebrity endorsements in the context of India’s growing instant noodle market.

Bhuman Dani, Founder and CEO of WickedGüd, said, “At WickedGüd, our mission has always been to reinvent comfort food in a way that’s both delicious and better for you. This campaign marks a significant step in building that narrative, where indulgence meets innovation, without the guilt.”

He added, “We believe consumers shouldn’t have to choose between taste and health. Through this film, we wanted to start a conversation, and who better to partner with than Shilpa Shetty, whose values align so strongly with our own.”

Described as a narrative-driven departure from traditional advertising, the campaign seeks to connect with Gen Z and millennial consumers who are increasingly evaluating product claims. The brand’s broader product portfolio includes noodles made using ingredients such as whole wheat, oats, lentils and chickpeas.

According to data from market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the Indian instant noodles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.31%, increasing from USD 1.88 billion in 2023 to USD 3.83 billion by 2028.

Shilpa Shetty, who is also an investor and brand ambassador, said, “I’ve always believed that mindful eating and enjoyment can go hand in hand. WickedGüd’s approach to reimagining comfort food resonated deeply with me, and I’m glad to be associated with a brand that’s making healthy choices more accessible.”

“This campaign film brings an important message to the forefront, that mindful choices don't have to come at the cost of taste and flavour. It’s a message I personally relate to and am proud to support.”



Watch the campaign film:

