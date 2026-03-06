New Delhi: This week, advertising activity in India highlighted a mix of moment marketing and culturally relevant storytelling. Brands rolled out campaigns around Holi, emphasising joy, togetherness, and shared experiences, while others marked Women’s Day, focusing on empowerment and challenging everyday biases. Many campaigns used humour and relatable narratives to make their messages more engaging, from playful wedding banter to exaggerated financial scenarios.

Manyavar-Mohey pulls off instant moment marketing with newlyweds Rashmika and Vijay

Manyavar and Mohey launched a campaign titled ‘Made for Each Other’ featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The musical-style film follows the couple’s playful banter over wedding outfits, moving from humour to reflection before showing them in coordinated attire. Conceptualised by Shreyansh Baid of Shreyansh Innovations, the campaign captures the chemistry and relatable moments of modern couples. Music by Amit Trivedi underscores the narrative.

Karan Aujla introduces Zyro India with ‘Nothing Unnecessary’ digital campaign

Karan Aujla and VRB Consumer Products launched Zyro India with a digital campaign titled ‘Nothing Unnecessary’. The film uses Aujla’s personal storytelling, blending childhood and teenage memories with reflections on minimalism, conscious choices, and simplicity. Through this narrative, Zyro is positioned as a zero sugar, zero calorie beverage that aligns with a lifestyle focused on authenticity and mindful consumption. The campaign combines music, visual storytelling, and lifestyle themes to engage youth audiences, highlighting the brand’s focus on clean, uncomplicated hydration while connecting it to personal identity and a modern, minimalist approach to choices.

Parle rolls out campaign highlighting Fusion Candy’s dual flavours

Parle Products has launched a campaign for Fusion Candy, focusing on the candy’s two-layer format and playful character. The film uses exaggerated, humorous visuals, including a fire breather whose mouth races across a carnival to get the candy, to convey the irresistible appeal of its dual flavours, Mango Float, Cola Float, and Blueberry Cheesecake. The campaign aims to engage children and young consumers across India, highlighting the candy’s taste-driven, fun personality and distinct layering.

Surf Excel’s Holi film highlights kindness and shared celebrations

Surf Excel has released a new Holi film built around the message “Jo Daag Duriyaan Mitade, Woh Daag Acche Hain.” The campaign focuses on the idea that the festival becomes more meaningful when moments of joy are shared with others. Set against colourful Holi celebrations, the film portrays small acts of kindness that help bridge differences and bring people together.

Parachute advansed’s Holi film urges consumers to embrace colours with confidence

Marico has rolled out a Holi campaign for Parachute Advansed Gold Coconut Hair Oil built around the line “Na Na Wali Nahi, Nariyal Wali Holi.” The initiative draws on the insight that many people hesitate to play Holi due to concerns about hair damage. The campaign includes a digital film, dermatologist-led educational reels, influencer content, and on-ground creator engagements in Mumbai. Conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide, the film depicts people embracing Holi colours without hesitation.

PhonePe explains expert guidance through traditional akhada and nukkad natak

PhonePe’s Mutual Funds campaign, created by Ogilvy India, uses cultural settings such as wrestling arenas and street plays to highlight professional investor support. The films show characters imagining chaotic financial scenarios, only to reveal that guidance comes from PhonePe’s expert-backed team. The narrative reinforces that even first-time or digital-first investors can access reliable advice while using tools like the CRISP scorecard and Daily Mutual Funds SIP, which allows starting investments from as little as Rs 10 a day. Through humour and culturally resonant storytelling, the campaign frames investing as approachable and supported.

Zomato’s new brand film challenges everyday bias faced by women delivery partners

This International Women’s Day, Zomato launched a film highlighting the subtle biases women delivery partners encounter daily. Following them from restaurant pick-up to customer doorstep, the film uses light-hearted, fourth-wall-breaking moments to challenge assumptions about their capability.

With over 3,500 active women delivery partners handling 5 lakh orders monthly, Zomato is also strengthening safety and flexibility through initiatives such as 24×7 SOS support, address visibility at night, city-specific WhatsApp support groups, hotel delivery protocols, and black zones reporting, fostering a safer gig ecosystem.