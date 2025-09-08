Super 7 ads of the week: Creative stories and campaigns making an impact

New Delhi: This week’s Super 7 ads highlight a diverse mix of creativity, storytelling, and brand engagement across India and globally. From campaigns showcasing jewellery and gaming to innovative approaches in health, automotive, tourism, dating, and sports, these seven campaigns illustrate how brands are connecting with audiences through humour, culture, personal stories, and fresh perspectives.

Tyaani Jewellery showcases men’s jewellery as part of everyday style with Jim Sarbh

Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar has released its campaign Forces of Tyaani, featuring actor Jim Sarbh. The campaign presents men’s jewellery as a key part of personal style and everyday fashion, positioning necklaces, rings, and other pieces alongside traditional accessories. Styled in 18kt yellow gold with diamonds and coloured stones, the collection combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design aesthetics.

Watch the campaign films:

BGMI becomes a Reflex for Gen Z in Dentsu Creative Isobar and KRAFTON campaign

Dentsu Creative Isobar has partnered with KRAFTON India to showcase Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as a key app for Gen Z smartphone users. The campaign consists of two series of short films blending humour, youth culture, and everyday moments, portraying how installing BGMI has become a natural reflex. Scenarios include exaggerated elevator confrontations, manhole escapes, and celebrating milestones like job offers or housewarmings, emphasising the game’s integration into daily life and digital culture.

Watch the campaign films:

Zeno Health asks viewers to skip its own ads

Zeno Health has launched a digital campaign featuring eight short films that use the skip button as part of the storytelling. Produced with Folklore, the films star Brijendra Kala as a pun-loving father and Srishti Shrivastava as his witty daughter, capturing everyday family banter. Each story communicates Zeno Health’s offerings, affordability, delivery, assortment, and scale, within the first few seconds, before the daughter encourages viewers to skip the ad and either download the app or visit a store.

Watch the campaign films:

Publicis and Škoda launch playful new chapter of ‘Fans Not Owners’

Publicis Groupe India’s Team Drive and Škoda Auto India have released a new film, Recess, continuing their Fans Not Owners series. Creatively led by BBH India, the film is set on a school playground where children showcase features of their families’ Škoda cars. One girl playfully claims her Škoda can fly to Jupiter before driving off in her Kushaq. The film concludes with a montage emphasising the enjoyment and pride associated with Škoda ownership.

Watch the campaign films:

Cristiano Ronaldo features in Saudi Tourism campaign showcasing events calendar

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has launched its campaign “I Came for Football, I Stayed For More”, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, as part of the Saudi, Welcome to Arabia platform. Rolled out across Europe, India, and China, the campaign highlights Saudi Arabia’s expanding events calendar, spanning sports, culture, film, and fashion. The film depicts Ronaldo experiencing diverse events, from Esports World Cup and Formula 1 to film festivals and Riyadh Fashion Week, emphasising the country’s growing appeal beyond football.

Watch the campaign films:

Elevn highlights women empowerment in dating with Karan Johar

Elevn, India’s dating app where women invite, endorse, and approve men, has launched a new initiative featuring co-founder Karan Johar. Scripted and produced by ZeroFifty Mediaworks, the campaign humorously explores modern dating where women lead, highlighting Elevn’s curated, safer experience for meaningful connections. The app uses AI tools for profile creation and compatibility-based matching and hosts exclusive experiences across major cities to foster respectful conversations and quality interactions.

Watch the campaign films:

Nike revives ‘Just Do It’ for a new generation with ‘Why Do It?’

Nike has reintroduced its iconic slogan ‘Just Do It’ to a younger audience through a new global campaign, Why Do It?. The campaign reframes greatness as a choice rather than an outcome, encouraging athletes to define their own path in sport. Featuring Carlos Alcaraz, Saquon Barkley, LeBron James, Rayssa Leal, Caitlin Clark, and Qinwen Zheng, the film highlights persistence, setbacks, authenticity, and the courage to compete. Through storytelling and athlete experiences, the campaign emphasises personal growth, collaboration, and the spirit of stepping forward with confidence and resilience.

Watch the campaign films: