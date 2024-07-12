Super 7 ads of the week: Ads that tick the ‘creative’ box

New Delhi: Advertisements tend to survive on the heartbeat of creativity, where messages transcend products and brands become stories.

This week, BestMediaInfo.com has included work done by Shaadi.com, Manforce condoms, Nykaa, Plum, Audible, ITC Mangaldeep and Adani.

1. Shaadi.com captures GenZ’s search for ‘green flags’

The 35-second tongue-in-cheek TVC that also doubles as a digital ad film features Super Shark and founder of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal. The film is being played across leading television channels and digital platforms.

The campaign is built on the insight that dating apps are designed to keep you single and it positions Shaadi.com as the “green-flag” matchmaking platform.

Through this, Shaadi.com intends to reach out to Gen Z and millennials seeking their “green flag” amidst the modern dating scene filled with ghosting, situationships, and commitment phobia.

The ad film showcases a couple on a date in a restaurant, where the woman starts to remind her partner how they’d met on a dating app two years ago. Understanding that this is the beginning of a conversation about making things “official” between them, the man hands a gun to a nearby waiter and starts warming up. As she mentions meeting the parents, he signals to the waiter that he is ready. When the waiter fires a shot in the air, the man dashes towards the restaurant exit while the woman turns around, looking embarrassed. Anupam Mittal, who is seated at the next table, turns to the woman and advises that she, too, should run away from people who are afraid to commit, and that Shaadi.com is the place to find her “green flag.”

2. Manforce Condoms captures funny couple banter on World Population Day

Manforce Condoms has launched a new digital campaign, #ManforceHaiTohPossibleHai, on the occasion of World Population Day. The campaign addresses population issues without directly showcasing the product.

The campaign is part of Manforce Condoms' year-long property, #CondomNahiManforceBolo.

The video captures the banter between the kidnapper and a couple where a middle-aged couple has been taken hostage and the kidnapper threatens them to sign the agreement to save their children.

The video takes a turn where the kidnapper becomes frustrated upon discovering the long chain of children belonging to the couple.

Understanding that the couple has no intention to stop, he urges them to use Manforce Condoms to indulge in safe sex.

3. ACP Pradyuman and Daya investigate skin problems with Nykaa

Nykaa has unveiled a campaign with CID’s ACP Pradyuman and Daya teaming up again, diving deep into skincare.

This campaign fuses the world of skincare with the catchphrases of CID to educate viewers on the essential Cleanser, Serum, Moisturizer, and Sunscreen (CSMS) skincare routine.

4. Plum ‘zooms’ into its journey of a decade

Plum – the science-first, 100% vegan beauty brand established in 2014, celebrated their 10th anniversary with the campaign “Thanks A 10.”

The film zoomed into a piece of art, showcasing different stages of the brand’s journey of a decade.

5. Audible’s first global campaign enunciates immersive experiences through audio

Audible Inc announced the launch of its first-ever global brand marketing campaign.

The brand execution aims to showcase how listening to Audible immerses in worlds, changes mood, perceptions, views-- all while engaging in routine daily activities.

The campaign aims to emphasise the contrast of the two very different worlds that play out simultaneously while actively listening to stories that transport you and doing tasks like commuting, exercising, cooking, cleaning. The campaign by Audible has the tagline, “Sunne Se Badhegi Soch.”

6. ITC Mangaldeep reminds of divine connection between God and human

ITC Mangaldeep has announced its new campaign, 'Dil se Karo Baat, Bhagwan Ke Saath,' which translates to ‘Make God your close confidant.'

The campaign celebrates one’s divine connection with God. It illustrates the relationship between humans and God as that of two friends where heartfelt conversations take place.

Inspired by everyday interactions where individuals share worries, seek solace, express gratitude, and celebrate events, the campaign emphasises the human need for intimate communication with the divine.

7. Adani cheers for Indian team at Olympics 2024 with #DeshkaGeetAtOlympics

The campaign centres around the athletes, who have spent hours and years in training with the aim of winning and hearing the national anthem after the victory.

The campaign, anchored by a film, encapsulates the dedication of Indian athletes and reignites the feeling of patriotism amongst the audiences as India’s best athletes take center stage once again.

The film showcases India’s top sporting talent sweating it out as they prepare to head to Paris, aiming to surpass Tokyo Olympics ‘medal haul and earn the honour of hearing the national anthem at one of the most anticipated global sporting events. In the last Olympics, India finished with a record tally of 7 medals.