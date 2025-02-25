LoveChild Masaba makes a comeback as Mumbai Indians Women’s Team’s official partner

New Delhi: LoveChild Masaba has returned as the official partner of the Mumbai Indians Women’s Team for the second year in a row. The brand’s campaign featuring Masaba Gupta now features Mumbai Indians cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, and Akshita Maheshwari in a brand film.

The brand film shows Masaba as she is ‘Ghuss Ghuss Ke’ inserting herself into the team’s game strategy. As she strategizes with the squad, suggesting moves and cricket tactics, the tables soon turn. Harmanpreet, Yastika, and Akshita decide to advice Masaba about LoveChild’s product development. The players pick the perfect lipstick shade and critique the formulations.

Masaba Gupta, Founder, LoveChild Masaba, stated, “Our partnership with Mumbai Indians Women is all about celebrating passion, involvement, and going all-in, whether it’s cricket or beauty. Much like Women’s cricket, with LoveChild its always been about pushing the envelope while keeping the ethos in place; making great hybrid products for all Indian skin tones, whatever it takes!”

A Mumbai Indians Spokesperson added, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with LoveChild Masaba. The ‘Ghuss Ghuss Ke’ campaign brings out the shared spirit of passion, commitment, and fun that both our team and the brand embody. This playful film is a testament to how cricket and beauty can come together in an exciting way for our fans.”



"Our continued partnership with Mumbai Indians is an attempt to bolster our brand’s ever expanding retail presence and strengthen our brand message. As the worlds of Beauty & Sport collide, we’re excited to bring Masaba’s intricately curated approach with LoveChild products to the cricket field.", said Pratik Mukherjee, Brand Head, LoveChild Masaba.