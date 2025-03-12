Dream11’s new IPL campaign pits Aamir Khan & Ranbir Kapoor against each other

New Delhi: Dream11 has launched a new campaign, ‘Aapki Team Mein Kaun?’ featuring cricket and Bollywood personalities, for the IPL 2025.

In the campaign, actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen interacting with cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, R. Ashwin and more. The duo handpick their dream teams, naming them Aamir11 and Ranbir11 and challenge each other to a game on the field.

Actors Arbaaz Khan and Jackie Shroff also make special appearances in the campaign.

Vikrant Mudaliar, CMO, Dream Sports, said, “At Dream11, we are redefining the way fans engage with sports, turning passive viewers into active participants. With this campaign, we’re not just celebrating the passion and camaraderie of cricket but also showcasing the growing convergence of sports and entertainment. ‘Aapki Team Mein Kaun?’ challenges fans to put their skills to the test by selecting players for their Dream11 fantasy teams while tapping into the thrill of the game. By bringing together Bollywood’s biggest stars and India’s top cricketers, we’re making the fantasy sports experience more immersive and inclusive, expanding its appeal to a wider audience across the country.”

The campaign starts with a film, followed by eight more ad films that will air throughout the IPL season on Star Sports, JioHotstar, and major digital platforms.

Directed by ad film director Nitesh Tiwari, the campaign film has been conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions and ZeroFifty while being produced by EarthSky Pictures.

Dream11 is the Principal Sponsor for five IPL teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, while adding Lucknow Super Giants this season. Dream11 is also an Official Partner of an additional four teams of the Indian Premier League this year.

Watch the film here: