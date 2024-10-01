Unilever adds Dentsu and Publicis Groupe to its global media agency roster

Delhi: FMCG major Unilever, which initiated a media review of its global media planning and buying account in January 2024, has decided to bring in all six media agencies to its agency roster.

Previously, Unilever worked with WPP, Omnicom, Havas and Interpublic. Following the latest media review, it has expanded its roster to include Publicis Groupe and Dentsu.

The last time Unilever reviewed its media agency lineup was in 2021, when it brought Havas on board, joining the ranks of WPP, Omnicom, and Interpublic.

Publicis Media will now oversee markets, including Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, previously managed by WPP. Meanwhile, Interpublic's Initiative has taken over from Omnicom Media Group in Canada.

Along with managing Unilever’s major markets like the US, UK, China, and India, WPP has secured Sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa.

Unilever stated that the media review aligns with its ‘Growth Action Plan’.