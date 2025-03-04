Horoscopes, hashtags and high engagement: India's astro apps shine on social media

New Delhi: From daily horoscopes to AI-driven kundali matching, India’s astrology app boom is written in the stars—and on social media feeds.
Whether it’s Zodiac memes, tarot card readings on Instagram, or astrologers going viral on YouTube, these apps have cracked the marketing code, using social media-fuelled virality to tap into India’s age-old love for astrology.
With Gen Z and millennials turning to astro apps for everything from career advice to love compatibility, platforms like Astrotalk, Astroyogi, Guruji, and coto are thriving, blending ancient wisdom with modern-day influencer marketing, show sponsorships, and experiential marketing.
As celestial forecasts collide with digital storytelling, one thing is clear—India’s astrology app industry isn’t just seeing the future; it’s redefining the future of digital marketing.
Meena Kapoor, Founder and Managing Director of Astroyogi, told BestMediaInfo.com that the app’s marketing strategy is built around three key pillars: personalisation, community engagement, and performance marketing. And for Astroyogi, performance marketing takes more weight than brand-building activities.
“We allocate 60% of our marketing spends to performance marketing, including paid search and video ads; 30% to content and influencer marketing, featuring collaborations with astrologers and digital influencers to establish trust; and 10% to PR and community engagement, encompassing media features, user testimonials, and event sponsorships. We optimise this allocation based on data-driven insights, A/B testing, and user engagement trends to ensure maximum ROI,” said Kapoor.
While Astroyogi depends on performance marketing, coto (a live consultation app combining astrology, tarot, and mental health) relies on organic growth.
Sharing her thoughts on coto’s marketing strategy, Shefali Anurag, co-founder at coto, said, “We prioritise community-driven engagement, user-generated content, and authentic conversations to foster deep connections. Rather than relying heavily on paid marketing, we focus on value-driven content, in-app engagement, and strategic partnerships that resonate naturally with our audience.”
Kapoor told BestMediaInfo.com that Astroyogi leverages a mix of platforms, including Meta for visual storytelling, YouTube for engaging video content, and Google Ads for high-intent searches. In addition, influencer collaborations on Instagram and YouTube have proven highly effective in driving credibility.
She added, “On each platform, we tailor our content accordingly—short-form reels and testimonials for Instagram, long-form solution-centric content on YouTube, and targeted keyword-based campaigns on Google.”
Yorick Pinto, Senior Creative Director at BC Web Wise, underlined that Instagram is a goldmine for astrology content—snackable, visually engaging, and shareable. It helps with deeper storytelling and interactive features like polls and Q&As. Whereas YouTube is for long-form content like horoscope breakdowns and guided sessions.
Moving on, we learnt that Astroyogi tracks key metrics such as Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) and Lifetime Value (LTV) of customers to ensure growth. “The app evaluates long-term 'user stickiness' through retention and churn rates and optimises paid campaigns by monitoring conversion rates from install to conversion and assessing engagement through metrics like click-through rates, session duration, and social media interactions,” said Kapoor.
Podcasting is another content marketing strategy deployed by the Astro apps. AstroJudge, a Vedic astrology company, launched a podcast, "The AstroJudge Podcast," last year. Hosted by the founders of AstroJudge, the podcast offers a fresh viewpoint on astrology through a mix of interviews, panel discussions, and personal experiences.
Not just social media marketing, astro apps are also resorting to experiential marketing and brand integrations and sponsorships on OTT and TV. For example, Astroyogi brought the spiritual grandeur of Mahakumbh to devotees worldwide through daily live streaming of the Mahakumbh, supported by its on-the-ground team. It also became a co-powered partner for ‘Engaged,’ JioHotstar’s dating reality show.
Astrotalk, for instance, partnered with celebrities like Mouni Roy and Vaani Kapoor, while its sponsorship of reality TV shows like Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti has broadened its audience in the past.
SocialPeta data reveals that 111 astrology apps in India prioritise channels like Facebook and Instagram, with the latter’s female-heavy user base proving especially lucrative for zodiac-themed content.
What is making astro apps popular by the day?
According to Shefali of coto, the pandemic has made people more self-aware. She further mentioned that consumers today are now focusing on their emotional wellness as well. They are now seeking deeper introspection and exploring questions that may not be found through mainstream means.
“Astrology has existed for centuries, but its delivery was primarily offline and limited to consultations with astrologers when needed. However, for the new age, particularly Gen Z, astrology has become an integral part of their lives. They love astrology because it offers a sense of self-awareness and understanding, serving as a tool for exploration and helping them navigate the complexities of life.”
Not just Gen Z, Shefali (coto) feels that there is an evolution occurring across different generations as they reconnect with their roots and discover their identities. “Users appreciate this digital shift because it eliminates the need to search for an astrologer or risk being deceived. Finding an astrologer now is akin to finding a therapist, offering a similar experience in terms of personal connection and guidance,” Shefali noted.
AI and agility
At the heart of this digital evolution in the emotional wellness space is AI and persistent innovation. Whether it's your kundlis or questions that cause existential dread, AI is analysing everything from tip to toe.
“AI is at the core of our business. AI is deeply integrated within our platform, particularly in the ‘communities’ feature. This allows users to engage in community conversations where AI can prompt them with suggestions while they type, helping them articulate their thoughts more clearly. This guidance ensures a seamless experience, making AI an integral part of our platform,” mentioned Shefali.
According to Pinto (BC Web Wise), personalisation and trend adaptation are the key marketing strategies for astrology apps.
“Astrology is deeply personal, so the focus is on tailored horoscopes, interactive experiences, and real-time content that resonates with users. The key is agility—staying ahead of platform shifts, algorithm changes, and emerging user behaviours to keep engagement high,” Pinto highlighted.
Speaking of agility, Shefali emphasised that astrology apps must be at the top of their game when it comes to trends and new product features.
“We launch new app features every week, whether small or big, based on the needs of that week. These launches occur frequently, on a weekly or biweekly basis. New product launches on coto are a monthly feature; however, constant improvements happen every week,” said Shefali.
Coto recently launched a feature that allows users to have free consultations through a two-minute meeting with experts, as Shefali realised that many users were coming to the app and just asking questions on chat. This implies that these users were interested in asking a question, but they were not ready to pay for a call.
So, coto adapted to the needs of its users and rolled out sampling options for the users, leading to customer retention.
Recently, Astroyogi announced its expansion into the retail sector with the launch of “Yogii by Astroyogi”. The brand offers rudraksha, a selection of healing crystals, available in various forms, such as bracelets, pyramids, and raw stones, and puja products, including agarbatti, sambrani, dhoop, and puja oils.
Customer segmentation
Astroyogi segments its users based on three parameters: believers and considerers, curious explorers, and decision-makers.
“Believers and considerers are users seeking detailed readings and personalised consultations. They respond well to expert-led content and in-depth analysis; curious explorers are a younger audience interested in astrology as a trend. They engage with bite-sized interactive content like daily horoscopes and astrology memes; decision-makers are individuals looking for astrology guidance on life decisions (relationship, marriage, career, finances). They prefer credibility-driven content, testimonials, and expert endorsements,” Kapoor stated.
Giving an insight, she said that engagement peaks when astrology is positioned as a mix of science, tradition, and self-improvement rather than superstition.
The challenges
No matter how many people believe in your product, the real challenge lies in attracting the non-believers.
Pointing out the challenges that come with the marketing of astrology apps, Pinto (BC Web Wise) said, “The main challenge is keeping engagement high in a crowded space, which can be solved through hyper-personalised experiences, community-driven discussions, and exclusive in-app content that adds real value. Also, scepticism around astrology and evolving platform policies on such content acts as an impediment.”
In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, staying ahead of industry trends is essential to keeping astrology apps innovative and engaging.
Astroyogi achieves this by actively collaborating with emerging digital influencers and embracing dynamic content formats such as interactive reels, live consultations, and immersive storytelling, making sure that the content remains fresh and culturally relevant.
Explaining in detail how astrology apps can maintain their competitive edge, Kapoor said, “We stay agile by aligning our content with trending topics, pop culture moments, and significant astrological events like Mercury Retrograde or Lunar Eclipses. This allows us to seamlessly integrate astrology into mainstream digital conversations, fostering organic engagement and virality.”
Summing it up in the words of Pinto, “In a world where digital interactions often replace face-to-face ones, astrology apps have sprung up as a bonding tool, especially for Gen Z. The main challenge is keeping engagement high in a crowded space, which can be solved through hyper-personalised experiences, community-driven discussions, and exclusive in-app content that adds real value.”