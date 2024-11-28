Will AI make brands more human?

New Delhi: As AI becomes increasingly intertwined with our daily lives, one intriguing question emerges: can it make brands feel more human? In 2024, the answer seems to be a resounding yes, either because the invasive power of AI will make people feel threatened, and marketers and people will want brands to be more human. Or brands will use AI’s ability to craft emotional connections, shifting advertising from transactional messaging to meaningful engagement.

The power of emotion in advertising

Humans don’t just buy products—they buy stories, feelings, and solutions. A heartwarming ad about a family dinner or a thrilling story of overcoming odds stays with us because it connects emotionally. For years, brands have relied on cultivated instinct, reasoning and creativity to craft such narratives. Now, AI adds something different to this deep and meaningful blend: precision.

AI can analyse vast amounts of data to uncover what makes people tick. It knows when someone feels nostalgic or adventurous and can craft messages that speak directly to those feelings. This means brands can tap into human emotions on a scale never before possible, delivering content that feels personal, relevant, and genuine.

From algorithms to authenticity

AI-driven tools are assisting brands with personalising communication like never before. A sportswear brand can now send an inspiring message to a runner just before their morning jog or recommend a product based on the weather in their city. These interactions feel human—not because they mimic humanity, but because they meet real, immediate needs in thoughtful ways.

But there’s a fine line between personalisation and intrusion. Brands must use AI responsibly, ensuring their outreach feels like a helping hand rather than an overstep.

The role of creative collaboration

AI isn’t replacing human creativity; it’s supercharging it. By assessing trends, emotions, and cultural shifts, AI provides creatives with insights that inspire campaigns. For instance, AI might identify a growing sense of eco-anxiety among Gen Z, prompting a brand to launch an ad campaign focused on sustainability and positivity.

This collaboration between human emotions and machine learning can create advertising that will feel both cutting-edge and deeply human.

What’s next for AI and emotion in ads?

The future of advertising lies in crafting experiences, not just selling products. Virtual try-ons, AI-powered chatbots that “understand” customer frustrations, and interactive storytelling are just the beginning. By using AI to enhance empathy, brands can build deeper connections and foster loyalty.

A human future with AI

Ironically, it’s the machines that may help brands reclaim their humanity. In 2025 and beyond, AI’s ability to gather and respond to emotions will push brands to focus less on products and more on people. And in this evolving landscape, the most human brands—those that connect authentically—will thrive.

AI might be artificial, but the feelings it helps brands evoke will be very, very real.

Yousuf Rangoonwala