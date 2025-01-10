The common sense chronicles: Gen Z and their digital life

New Delhi: I texted a friend’s nephew to get his opinion about a soon-to-be-launched product for which the target audience is Gen Z. Thankfully, he responded quickly. But his text started with the letters FWIW and the rest followed.

FWIW? I scratched my head wondering what the acronym stood for. I asked for help from some pals and expectedly nobody responded. How could they! People my age hardly know Greek. I did not want the young chap thinking I was uncool so I did not ask him to elaborate.

Well, Google Baba came to the rescue swiftly and turns out the sahi jawaab is ‘For What It's Worth’.

I sighed!

Gen Z—our beloved digital natives. Born with a smartphone in one hand and a self-curated personality in the other, they stride through life armed with a vocabulary that is 30% acronyms and 70% existential memes.

As an older, wiser onlooker, I sometimes wonder: are they living in a virtual utopia or just a Wi-Fi-dependent house of cards?

In this state of mind, I venture to explore their digital world with a pinch of common sense.

The language labyrinth

First up, let’s talk about their language. What is “slay,” and why is everyone doing it? “No cap” sounds like a plumbing crisis, and “rizz” could be the name of a questionable new energy drink.

Don’t even get me started on the emojis. Are you happy, laughing, or sarcastically crying? The skull emoji has gone from a symbol of death to “I’m laughing so hard I might die,” but let me tell you, I’ve yet to see a Gen Zer laugh out loud in real life.

Common sense tip: Throw your head back and laugh. Giggle. Smile. Watch how life becomes a whole lot more fun!

The social media Olympics

Their entire existence is a highlight reel. It’s like living in a Bollywood film but with fewer melodramatic pauses and more filtered sunsets. Instagram feeds are curated with the precision of an art exhibit. One wrong post and it is archived and chill. And then there’s BeReal, the app where you’re supposed to “be real,” but the only thing real is their ability to stage candid moments faster than a reality TV crew.

Common sense check: What if you just enjoyed your coffee without documenting it? Imagine sipping your overpriced latte without first angling it perfectly against a book you’re not actually reading.

Digital gurus and DIY advice

TikTok and Instagram are their Yoda. Need life advice? A 19-year-old influencer with a ring light and zero life experience has you covered. From skincare routines to “manifesting” a six-figure salary, they’ve got it all. And while I’m here, can someone explain why Gen Z thinks the chomping sound with food videos is the new meditation mantra?

A little common sense reminder: Not every “life hack” you see online is worth trying. If the chomping sounds make you hungry and you reach out for junk food at ungodly hours, that’s just empty calories, champ.

FOMO meets YOLO

Gen Z is deeply philosophical. They live by the creed of YOLO (You Only Live Once), but they also fear FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). The irony is delicious: they YOLO themselves into exhaustion trying not to miss anything.

Common sense perspective: You will miss out on some things in life. That’s the beauty of it. FOMO isn’t a sign you’re falling behind; it’s a sign you need to take a nap.

Cancel culture chaos

Lastly, let’s discuss their favourite extracurricular activity: cancelling people. In the court of Gen Z, one outdated tweet from 2012 can turn you into a social pariah. While accountability is important, the speed with which they swing the cancel hammer is dizzying.

Common sense question: Have you never said something cringe-worthy in your life? Maybe we could swap the cancel culture for something a little more productive, like context culture.

The takeaway

Gen Z, you’re quirky, hilarious, and sometimes baffling. You’ve redefined what it means to live in a digital-first world, but here’s the thing: life isn’t always a highlight reel. Sometimes it’s about unfiltered moments, real laughter, and yes, a little good old-fashioned common sense.

So, dear Gen Z, keep slaying (whatever that means) but remember to look up from your screens once in a while. You might just find the world is funnier, messier, and more beautiful without a filter.

And yes also remember, CSCF!

You did not get that. Did you? Common sense comes first bro!