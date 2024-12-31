Maruti 800 - Four wheels that charged a nation

Kolkata: In 1984, Osamu Suzuki inarguably orchestrated the game-changing Maruti 800. A meaningful trailer for the Indian perestroika in 1991, arguably crafted by Manmohan Singh. While the consumer culture they helped curate is stunningly thriving, both coincidentally passed away in the same week.

Unless one has lived the era, it is impossible to describe the India of 1984, largely Nehruvian and partially Orwellian. 'Choice' in the automotive sector was an apt surrogate for retail shelves at large, perishables or durables. 'Modest' would be a gregarious overstatement and 'variety', ideally delegated to the dictionary.

Hindustan Ambassador was the Nawab of the East, a mishmash of rejected technologies that holds a pole position in nostalgia. At best justified as experiential schadenfreude, to put it kindly. The Premier Padmini from Bombay was of FIAT origins, thus a slightly more sophisticated machine. In terms of leg space though, it would give Indigo Airlines and the LCC Brigade a run for its frugality. Standard Herald, from Madras, was the most stylish of the lot, the original avatar a preference of even James Bond.

Acquiring any of the awesome threesomes was a painful 'Sarkari' process. Forms had to be filled and without a word put in edgeways, the delivery timelines could stretch to the following Five Year Plan. After Sales Service was a textbook concept, neighborhood mechanics the French Foreign Legion of the piece, mercenaries aiding an unseen master for lavish lucre. Neighbour's envy, most certainly, but dubious pride for the harrassed owner.

In this depressing scenario, the Maruti 800 was the messianic Shahrukh Khan, a flavour of Jannat and not just Mannat. For starters, it was lovably stylish and alarmingly efficient. The suspension was functional, leading to a suspension of disbelief. In spite of its diminutive stature, the acceleration was startling.

As a top up bonus, it was reasonably state of art, as per Hollywood cinematic evidence. When the Ambassador Mark IV sold for about Rs 75,000, the first edition of the Japanese maverick was for Rs 45,000 or so. Win Win that seemed utterly unbelievable, in the Doordarshan-Indian Airlines era. It would turn out to be habit- forming, much beyond the category in consideration. A turning point in urban self belief.

The first generation Maruti 800 owner was the de facto hero of the community, a model citizen by dint of owning a sleek model. There would invariably be a strut in the stride and a glint in the smile, as the neighborhood gaped in admiration. But the goings on in the head would widely surpass the happenings in perception. The industrious Indian was finally embracing the perquisites of smart industry in the homeland, as never imagined.

Furthermore, this was the first 'middle class' acquisition that could truly be considered world-class. The historically 'wealthy' buying dated Datsuns from the State Trading Corporation godowns were hysterically shaken and urgently commissioned a Maruti or two for their stables. Perhaps a revolution, at least an evolution, was in the offing.

Equally valuably, it was a self drivable car, the gear-shift quite like Amul Butter, utterly butterly easy, unlike the temperamental Ambassador with probing screeches that would excite the makers of Durex Condoms. Touching the eighties was easy even for the recently licensed, as Young India finally acquired reliable wings. Well deserved and much delayed.

Even NRIs were suitably impressed and this was no mean feat at that time. The cadre of Hindustan leavers, Quit India V2, were secretly delighted with the retrospective stature of Indian cars. Justifying their decision to be submissive strangers in a foreign land, while undeniably possessing a formidable four-wheeler. Osamu Suzuki's sensible interpretation of Sanjay Gandhi's romantic pipedream was surely worthy of a ride or two, without bone-chilling jerks or moody stoppages. The barriers were finally bridging and there would be no looking back.

It would take years for McDonald's, Levi's, Ray-Ban, Wrigley's and their pop culture peers to be routine indulgences. It would take decades for best-in-class icons like Apple and LVMH to consider India to be a global launchpad. Today, the universe is indeed at our doorstep as we take fullest advantage of being a tech empowered demographic powerhouse. Influencing both profits and purpose of mega corporations, based in every corner of the planet.

It must be said that the Maruti 800 was the magical beginning of this unthinkable change. More than just a stylish car, it was a powerful vehicle. To help us believe in a blockbuster tomorrow, where the world would indeed be our playground.