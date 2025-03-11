How storytelling is elevating sexual wellness marketing

New Delhi: In a world governed by sensibilities and censor rules, advertising sexual wellness has always been a complex feat. The challenges are plenty. Societal taboos and psychological resistance, coupled with restrictions on showing products, timings for advertising, spaces where conversations can occur and restrictions on access to advertising inventory, make for a complex minefield that requires deft navigation to truly make a dent in the category.



While smart visuals, clever puns and metaphors, and brand ambassadors have long been a staple of the category, storytelling has always been its beating heart. From the memorable Balbir Pasha to the catchy Do the Rex, brands have had to work hard to create compelling stories that stand out from the crowd. Yet in this post-COVID-19, post-truth era, the kind of storytelling that is taking form in the category is fascinating. It is hallmarked by features that can be assumed to be a by-product of the digital spaces where these stories find life.



Intimacy vs product

Here is an interesting dichotomy. On one hand, there is a significant rise in deeper storytelling, with communities forming both online and in real life around intimacy. On the other hand, the growth of D2C, combined with a pragmatic generation with money to spare, has led to product-first marketing occupying the opposite end of the spectrum. Now that the ubiquitous blue liquid is officially red on sanitary pads, there has never been a better time to talk about hard-coded product features with as much authenticity and honesty as possible. Sexual wellness brands must constantly swing between both extremes and address not just how products will make you feel but also what they will do for you.

Centered around community

Another interesting evolution is how the stories that market these products are both individual but also collective. The digitalverse has created pockets of spaces not just on the ‘gram but even the lesser leveraged Reddit where brands and audiences both give voice to their experiences. Storytelling here is no more a brand to the audience but actually a three-way communication between brand and audiences and, even more importantly among audiences themselves.

People and personalities

At the fulcrum of these communities are key spokespeople who humanise these stories, transforming them from narratives to something far more meaningful. From the founders of the Sangya Project and Leeza Mangaldas at Leezus, to Bhuvan Bam at Peppy, the people behind the brand are increasingly front and center. This shift anchors the brand story in a lived experience that amplifies the relatability. Beyond brand founders and investors, marketers in the space also choose to anchor their stories in creators and influencers. These stories serve to reinforce the intimacy of the category and are powerful drivers of not just brand stories but even last-mile sales. For example, at Love Depot, Orry became a powerful voice that enabled the brand to speak to the urban Indian male and build a more personal product story.

Leveraging non-category codes

Taking the power of storytelling a few notches higher has been its recent push into leveraging the trends and tropes from other categories. Boldcare’s much talked-about launch film pushed the bar by doing two things in parallel: going deeper into their category lore with porn star Johnny Sins while expanding laterally with a creative homage to the stylistic devices used by primetime Indian television soap operas.



Similarly, Love Depot deployed the category codes of a cooking film, placing their brand campaign firmly within the confines of the Indian Kitchen. This enabled the brand to reiterate its brand purpose of accessibility, placing pleasure firmly in the hands of every Indian household.



As sexual wellness marketing continues to evolve, it is clear that storytelling remains its most potent tool for breaking boundaries and building authentic connections. Brands that successfully navigate the complexities of intimacy, community, and product-first marketing are those that understand the shifting dynamics of today’s audience—who crave not just product benefits but personal and collective relevance. By humanising the narrative through relatable spokespeople, embracing digital spaces for open conversation, and creatively leveraging cross-category codes, brands are redefining how sexual wellness can be marketed. The future of this category lies in its ability to blend bold creativity with honest dialogue, making a space for everyone to feel seen, heard, and empowered.