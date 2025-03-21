How agentic AI is transforming brand communication

New Delhi: Let’s get one thing straight—brand communication is no longer about broadcasting messages. It’s about creating real-time engagement. Consumers today don’t just expect personalisation; they demand relevance in the moment. The brands that thrive won’t be those that simply automate—they’ll be the ones that anticipate, adapt, and engage at scale.

For years, AI has played a supporting role—generating content, analysing data, and streamlining workflows. But the landscape is shifting. The rise of agentic AI marks a turning point. Unlike generative AI, which responds to requests, agentic AI acts independently, making strategic decisions and executing actions with minimal human input. With vast data pools and the increasing digitalisation of interactions, AI is moving beyond pattern recognition—it’s making decisions autonomously.

Beyond Chatbots: AI as a brand’s voice

Traditional AI-based chatbots were glorified FAQ systems. They responded but never truly engaged. Enters agentic AI—an intelligent, self-directed system capable of decision-making, problem-solving, and personalised interactions at scale.

Take Coca-Cola’s Create ‘Real Magic’ platform. Using OpenAI, customers co-create branded content, flipping the traditional brand-consumer dynamic. It’s no longer just about brand storytelling—it’s about brand co-creation.

Or consider Spotify’s AI DJ. Instead of a generic playlist, users get hyper-personalised curation and even real-time commentary now, making AI feel less like an algorithm and more like an engaging personality.

This isn’t automation—it’s augmentation. AI is no longer just a tool; it’s becoming a brand’s most adaptive ambassador.

Personalisation at scale: AI that knows before you do

Forget broad-stroke segmentation—agentic AI is making mass personalisation a reality. Brands like Netflix and Amazon have long set the bar high, but the next evolution is even more dynamic. AI now predicts needs before customers articulate them, crafting hyper-relevant messaging in real-time.

Take Sephora’s Virtual Artist. By leveraging AI-powered facial recognition, the platform suggests beauty products tailored to individual preferences. The impact? A significant reduction in product return rates, proves that AI-driven personalisation can enhance both customer experience and profitability.

For brands, this means shifting from broadcasting messages to orchestrating conversations with individuals. A fashion brand’s AI might suggest an exclusive collection based on your preferences and order history. A fitness app’s AI might adapt coaching styles based on your past workout intensity.

AI’s new frontier: Emotion and empathy

The biggest scepticism around AI-driven communication? Lack of emotional intelligence. But that’s changing. AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini are getting better at reading sentiment, adjusting tone, and responding with empathy.

Take KLM’s BlueBot—an AI assistant that assists customers with flight bookings while mimicking the airline’s warm, customer-friendly brand voice. Or Bank of America’s Erica, which proactively offers financial advice based on spending habits, not just balances. These aren’t robotic interactions; they’re AI-powered relationships.

But here’s the catch: AI doesn’t replace human empathy—it amplifies it. The brands that will thrive are those that blend AI-driven insights with human intuition, ensuring their messaging remains both efficient and emotionally intelligent.

The new brand playbook: Trust, transparency, and ethics

With greater AI autonomy comes greater responsibility. Trust, privacy, and ethical concerns are more important than ever. Consumers are increasingly aware of data use, and any misstep in AI-driven personalisation could result in a loss of trust. AI models can be subject to biases and mitigating these is critical to ensuring fairness and accuracy.

For brands, the new rules of AI-driven engagement are clear:

Be transparent. Customers should know when they’re engaging with AI. Being transparent helps in building trust and maintaining the integrity of the brand.

Prioritise data ethics. Brands should actively indulge in enhancing customer experiences by leveraging AI as a tool for data analysis but not at the cost of exploiting the data or the privacy of the consumer.

Human intervention is a must for exemplary results. Marketers should utilize AI to analyse customer preferences and automate multiple tasks, but human intervention remains crucial when talking about maintaining a brand’s identity.

The future: AI as the brand’s co-pilot

Agentic AI isn’t the future of brand communication—it’s already here. From hyper-personalised interactions to AI-driven storytelling, brands that embrace this shift will move beyond marketing into meaningful, AI-powered engagement.

The real question? Will your brand shape the AI era—or simply react to it?