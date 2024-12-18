Checkmate cricket and Bollywood: Is D Gukesh the next big move for brands?

New Delhi: Cricket has long been the go-to sport for brands seeking fresh faces for endorsements. Much like Bollywood, cricket enjoys a near-religious following in India, prompting brands to place blind faith in its stars to promote their products.

However, last week, a new and promising face emerged—not from cricket, but from the world of chess. D. Gukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, has taken the country by storm with his remarkable achievement. At just 18 years old, Gukesh has become a national and global hero, marking a historic moment in the game’s long history.

RBL Bank, recognising his potential, made a smart move by signing him as their brand ambassador just weeks before the World Chess Championship. Now, they are celebrating their association with Gukesh, who is the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to claim the prestigious title. While Anand achieved this milestone much later in his career after years of being the top-ranked player, Gukesh’s rise to the top has been meteoric, occurring over the past two years.

Though chess has traditionally enjoyed a niche following in India, its popularity has grown over the years, aided by platforms like ChessBase India. With innovative startups and brands exploring new avenues, chess could soon become a lucrative domain for endorsements.

A decade ago, the rise of badminton saw brands signing stars like PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Similarly, Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic gold medal made him a national icon, with brands lining up to sign him. Gukesh’s triumph may prompt many brands to seize the opportunity to associate with him before his endorsement value surges.

Viswanathan Anand’s success story offers valuable insights for brands considering chess players as ambassadors. During his peak, Anand endorsed brands like NIIT and Memory Plus, which leveraged his intellectual appeal and strategic persona. NIIT, in particular, executed campaigns that resonated with audiences and effectively utilized Anand’s equity.

In Gukesh’s case, sectors such as IT, EdTech, coaching institutions, fintech, and healthcare appear to be a natural fit. Chess symbolizes strategic thinking, discipline, and intelligence, qualities that align well with these industries. While not all brands may align with chess’s niche appeal, those seeking to build trust and long-term equity might see great potential in partnering with Gukesh.

In a media landscape dominated by Bollywood and cricket, brands have an opportunity to diversify their endorsements by investing in less mainstream sports like chess. Although the reach of chess in India is currently limited, brands could work to promote the game, unearth talent from smaller towns, and build their presence in untapped markets.

However, the challenge lies in India’s demand for quick results and overnight visibility. Building brand equity through chess will require patience and strategic planning, but the rewards could be substantial for those willing to take the leap. Gukesh’s historic win provides a timely opportunity for forward-thinking brands to make their mark in an evolving landscape.