Branding in education: Turning promises into purpose

New Delhi: Do these words sound familiar to you or your institution? If yes, that’s exactly why branding in the education sector is important.

When it comes to educational institutes, branding isn’t just about a shiny prospectus or a well-edited campus video. It’s about answering one question with brutal honesty: Why should anyone care? While this is true for brands across industries, it is even more important for education brands.

Because here’s the deal: students don’t just sign up for degrees. They’re buying into futures, networks, and reputations. And yet, the education sector often feels like a crowded art gallery where every painting looks the same—no distinct style, no unique story, just an endless repetition of similar strokes. Educational brands are meant to be more than this; they should inspire, innovate, and stand apart with a vision and an authentic story that truly resonates.

To me, branding is the most powerful in two sectors: healthcare and education. In these fields, a strong, authentic brand can stand on its own without the need for heavy marketing or advertising. Education, in particular, shapes the future of individuals, communities, and nations. And that kind of influence can't be built on false promises or exaggerations. Educational brands must be rooted in truth, clarity, and authenticity. Their essence should reflect what the institution truly stands for, not fleeting gimmicks or superficial claims.

So, how do you build a brand in an industry where trust is non-negotiable, expectations are sky-high, and competition is fierce?

It’s simple: know what you stand for and say it because you mean it.

The empty buzzword epidemic

Here’s the catch: you can’t say you’re building leaders if your campus still thinks Wi-Fi is a luxury. The problem with branding in education today is that it’s often about looking good rather than being good. And students? They see through it faster than they scroll through Instagram ads.

Take Emversity, for example. When Beyond Odds Technologies came to ABND, it wasn’t just about building an educational institution; it was about redefining education for the grey-collar workforce. The challenge? Create a brand that promises outcomes as tangible as the effort put in.

We defined its essence as ROI—a three-pronged approach. It’s not just about Return on investment for the parent but also respect on investment for the student—an education that uplifts them in society. Additionally, as a brand, Emversity is committed to Responsibility for Investment, a pledge to provide lucrative opportunities for its students.

Institutes often confuse brand assets as the brand itself. A brand is not merely about its logo, tagline, or short-term campaigns. It is about the overall experience it provides to everyone involved in the institute including every stakeholder group—students, parents, teachers, alumni, and the industry that will hire the students. This essence drove everything—from the name “Emversity” (a blend of employment, empowerment, and university) to its visual identity, anchored by The Ripple, symbolising the far-reaching impact of its mission.

With offerings like “Earn While You Learn,” Emversity equips students with skills, internships, and respect—delivering not just an education but a transformational journey for both individuals and their families.

Approach to branding education

When I say branding in education is different, I mean it. This isn’t FMCG. Branding can’t mask fundamental flaws in experience; it must reflect an institution’s true essence.

Be real: Whether it’s professionals craving ROI or parents looking for a safe haven, great branding starts with deep empathy.

Be relevant: Every institution has something unique. The trick is turning that into a story so compelling, it practically sells itself.

Be resonant: The best brands don’t exaggerate; they elevate. They take the truth of the institution, its ethos, and shine a spotlight on it.

The real ROI of branding

In education, where stakes are high and choices are many, a strong brand creates advocates, builds communities, and leaves legacies.

Because at the end of the day, branding in education isn’t about filling classrooms. It’s about shaping futures. So, what does your educational institution stand for? If you can answer that authentically, you’re already halfway to creating a brand that not only fills classrooms but also shapes futures.