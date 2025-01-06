News18 Lokmat tops Marathi news segment in Week 52 of 2024

New Delhi: Quoting the latest BARC ratings, News18 Lokmat on Monday said it has outperformed TV9 Marathi and ABP Majha.

The data highlights News18 Lokmat's market share of 22.2%, surpassing TV9 Marathi and ABP Majha, which hold 21.4% and 16.5% respectively. (Source: BARC | Market: Maharashtra/ Goa | Period: Wk 52'24 | Audience: All 15+ | Metric: Market Share%)

In Mumbai, News18 Lokmat secured the top position in terms of reach among viewers. The channel recorded a cumulative reach of 4,462, ahead of TV9 Marathi, which stands in second place with a reach of 4,091. (Source: BARC | Market: Mumbai | Period: Wk 52'24 | Audience: All 15+ | Metric: Cume Reach 000s)

Network18 said in a press statement that News18 Lokmat consistently addresses ground-level issues that directly impact people's lives, providing real-time coverage of local politics and events.

“The channel also offers a national perspective to its audience in Maharashtra, delivering a well-rounded and comprehensive view on various issues. It has consistently maintained its dominant position in the Marathi news segment, outperforming competitors across TV and social media. News18 Lokmat’s website too stands at the forefront, setting a benchmark in the Marathi news genre with its viewership figures,” the company said.

Mitul Sangani, CEO – Indian Languages, News18, said, “News18 Lokmat’s BARC ratings reaffirm its unwavering commitment to impactful journalism, which shines through its ground-level reporting and real-time coverage. By addressing issues that matter most to the people and offering a balanced perspective, the channel has set a gold standard in the Marathi news segment, leading the way across television and digital platforms with trust and excellence. I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to advertisers and sponsors for their continued support, which inspires us to continue raising the bar.”