Zee TV introduces rural-life reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

New Delhi: Zee TV is expanding its daily primetime line-up with a new non-fiction reality series Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, scheduled to premiere on 3 August at 9 PM.

The show will air daily from 9:30 PM and features 11 celebrity contestants who leave behind their urban lifestyles to spend 60 days living in a rural Indian village.

The Hindi-language programme is based on Jau Bai Gavat, a successful Marathi format from Zee Marathi, and is produced by Zee Studios. The new offering is positioned under Zee TV’s brand identity, Aapka Apna Zee TV, which focuses on personal and culturally rooted narratives.

Set up as a social experiment, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon removes participants from modern conveniences and introduces them to tasks such as cooking on wood-fired stoves, milking cows, and adapting to the rhythms of village life.

The format aims to explore personal growth and social bonding rather than traditional competition, with contestants forging relationships with local residents and each other.

The show is hosted by Rannvijay Singha and features a diverse line-up of participants, including Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Sumukhi Suresh, Anjuum Faakih, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Erika Packard, Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra, and Dolly Javed.

Raghavendra Hunsur, Chief Content Officer, ZEE, said, “Our original Zee Marathi format Jau Bai Gavat found success for its honest, culturally rooted storytelling that struck an emotional chord with audiences. With Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, we’ve taken that same core;

the fun, the emotions, the authenticity and reimagined it for Zee TV’s wider, national audience. This show reflects our belief in going back to the roots and creating stories that are both entertaining and meaningful. It’s a fresh yet familiar narrative that celebrates the village life of India and the spirited women who call it home.”

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, added, “At Zee TV, we’ve always believed in formats that don’t just entertain, but spark reflection and emotional connection.

With Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, we’re bringing a concept that blends the raw charm of rural India with the resilience of today’s urban woman. We’re excited to see how viewers connect with this unique journey of simplicity, struggle, and self-discovery.”