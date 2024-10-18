Zee Entertainment's net profit jumps 70.24% to Rs 209.4 crore in Q2 FY 2025

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprise reported a jump of 70.24% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 209.4 crore in the September quarter as margins improved by effective cost management.

It had a net profit of Rs 123 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL).

However, its total income declined 18.93% to Rs 2,034.4 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,509.6 crore in the corresponding quarter.

During the quarter, ZEEL's revenue from advertising was Rs 901.7 crore and Rs 969.9 crore from subscriptions.

Zee Entertainment also re-appointed Punit Goenka as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of five years with effect from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2029.

The company updated on BSE that it will convene its 42nd AGM on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.