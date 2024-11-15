Zee Entertainment launches &TV on Samsung TV Plus in the UK

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment has launched the entertainment channel &TV on Samsung TV Plus in the UK and Europe. This launch follows the introductions of Zee One in Germany, Zee World English, and Zee Magic in France.

&TV is the first Hindi entertainment channel on Samsung TV Plus in the UK, targeting the 5 million South Asian population in the country. This development comes on the heels of the launches of Zee One in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria in September 2023.

Stuart Pearson, UK Lead, Content Acquisition at Samsung TV Plus, said, "We are thrilled to introduce &TV to Samsung TV Plus in the UK. This exciting addition brings countless hours of Bollywood-centric content to viewers in the region. Our partnership with Zee is built on robust fundamentals of audience engagement, and we are delighted to continue this successful collaboration.

Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer—International Business, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are absolutely delighted to announce the launch of our new channel, marking the first Hindi language channel on Samsung TV Plus. This incredible collaboration allows us to bring even more engaging and popular content to viewers in the UK. Following the successful launches of three other channels in the UK and Europe, this partnership with Samsung TV Plus is truly remarkable and an exciting milestone for us."

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s own FAST (free ad-supporter streaming TV) service. No subscription, sign-up, additional devices, or credit card are required. It comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs from 2016 to 2024 and can be downloaded from the Google Play and Galaxy Store on Samsung Galaxy devices in select territories.