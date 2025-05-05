Who is really watching TV?

New Delhi: Endless scrolls. Blink-and-miss content. A blur of visuals competing for a moment of audience attention. In this fast-paced world of fleeting impressions and fragmented viewing, one screen still knows how to hold a room: the television.

It doesn’t just play content—it creates moments. Moments that bring families together, spark conversations across generations, and offer stories that linger long after the content ends. This is the power of professionally generated content—crafted with care, designed for depth, and delivered in a brand-safe space.

At the heart of this quiet revolution is JioStar, a network that is redefining what television means and proving that it isn’t just a medium for mass reach. It’s a strategic engine driving brand building, consumer engagement, and measurable business impact across the entire marketing funnel. With over 80 per cent penetration across all key age groups, JioStar is India’s most dynamic and inclusive television networks.

It is also the largest aggregator of both male and female audiences, achieving over 90% penetration across gender, age groups, and affluence segments. On average, viewers spend 3 to 3.5 hours daily consuming content on JioStar.

92% of TV audiences in megacities are weekly recurring viewers. In 2024, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have spearheaded the growth in reach and viewing minutes. Meanwhile, rural India boasts 504 million TV viewers. From South India to the Hindi heartland, from Tier 1 cities to Tier 3 towns—TV is the thread that continues to bind the country’s diverse population.

In an increasingly fragmented media landscape, there was a notable upward trend: urban 22 to 30-year-olds embraced TV like never before, watching more entertainment content on the JioStar Network in 2024 than they did in 2022.

This surge in TV engagement creates a powerful opportunity for brands to redefine their presence. One such success story is a consumer brand that recorded a remarkable 1.4X growth in household penetration, successfully repositioning itself from a medicinal soap to a daily lifestyle essential in partnership with Star Pravah, Maharashtra’s leading TV channel. Similarly, a leading consumer durable brand saw a +35% lift in purchase intent by advertising on Bigg Boss Tamil—a strategic move to connect with regional audiences through a culturally resonant, high-impact format.

In 2024, Indians logged a staggering 46 trillion minutes of television viewing—1.4 times more than the top three social media platforms combined. This isn’t just a statistic. It’s a statement: in a world of endless distraction, TV still commands attention — and attention drives business.

So, while others chase the next viral moment on social media or the latest algorithm tweak, rediscover the power of TV with JioStar. Because in today’s world, attention is the new currency — and TV is where it’s truly earned.

(This report has been published in association with JioStar.)