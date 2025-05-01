WAVES 2025 begins in Mumbai: India sets stage for global media leadership

Mumbai: India’s ambition to emerge as a global powerhouse in media, entertainment, and digital innovation takes centre stage today with the inauguration of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

Touted as the Davos of global entertainment, the four-day summit brings together a sweeping cohort of creators, companies, policymakers, and digital visionaries from more than 90 countries.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, WAVES 2025 is “a first-of-its-kind initiative” designed to showcase India's creativity, promote cross-border partnerships, and position the country as the hub of the next media revolution.

A global moment for Indian content

Held under the theme “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,” the summit will witness participation from over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, more than 300 companies, and over 350 startups. With 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout discussions, and 32 masterclasses covering broadcasting, films, AVGC-XR, and digital innovation, WAVES 2025 is India’s most ambitious attempt to rewire the global media and entertainment narrative around its own capabilities.

The highlight of Day One is a high-powered CEO roundtable chaired by Prime Minister Modi, bringing together top global leaders from media, tech, gaming, and advertising. Confirmed participants include:

Mukesh Ambani (Reliance)

Hiroki Totoki (Sony Group)

Shantanu Narayen (Adobe)

Mark Read (WPP)

Adam Mosseri (Instagram)

Neal Mohan (YouTube)

Adar Poonawalla (Serum Institute)

Shah Rukh Khan (Actor, Entrepreneur)

Sean Sohn (Krafton)

Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud (Saudi Esports Federation)

Sanjiv Goenka (RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group)

Two senior CEOs from Russia

Mohammed Al-Harthi (Saudi Broadcasting Authority)

Four of these leaders — Narayen, Mosseri, Mohan and Totoki — are also expected to hold one-on-one meetings with PM Modi, with conversations expected to span India’s content economy, regulatory frameworks, and AI’s transformative role in digital media.

Global Media Dialogue, AI partnerships, and India’s soft power

Day Two will see the Global Media Dialogue, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, with ministers from over 30 countries. The dialogue is expected to conclude with the WAVES Declaration — a blueprint for sustainable development and international collaboration in media.

The India Today Group has been appointed the official AI Partner for the summit.

On Tuesday, the group released an AI-generated anthem celebrating India's creative ascent, blending synthetic composition and visual storytelling, which was widely shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on social media.

Separately, TV9 Network will host a 90-minute showcase titled News9 Global Summit: WAVES Edition, spotlighting India’s cultural capital, investment magnetism, and storytelling potential to global audiences.

Streaming giant Netflix has launched an experiential pavilion at the summit venue — a walk-through of iconic Netflix story worlds. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos will headline a special spotlight session on Saturday, while Netflix India executives will feature in multiple panels discussing evolving audience trends, creator influence, and AI-driven personalisation.

WAVES 2025 features several thematic pavilions, including the Bharat Pavilion, which showcases India's creative legacy through the theme "Kala to Code," and the Cryptosphere Pavilion, highlighting advancements in digital media. The summit also hosts the Create in India Challenge, with over 85,000 participants, including 1,100 international entries, aiming to empower India's content creators.

For India, WAVES 2025 is a strategic assertion of its position as the next big engine of global storytelling, powered by technology and cultural richness.

As the summit opens today at the Jio World Convention Centre, it’s clear that India isn’t just participating in the global media conversation; it’s aiming to lead it.