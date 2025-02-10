Advertisment

Top GECs return to DD Freedish despite 'Pay' label in RIOs

On Day 1 of the 7th annual e-auction, JioStar, Zee Entertainment and Sun TV secured slots for their respective general entertainment channels

Lalit Kumar
DD Freedish Freedish antenna
New Delhi: Top broadcasters JioStar and Zee Entertainment each bought one slot on Monday at the DD Freedish e-auction, despite labelling these channels as "pay" in their reference interconnect offers (RIOs).

JioStar was the successful bidder on Day 1, securing a slot for its general entertainment channel, Colors Rishtey, at Rs 18.35 crore.

Zee Entertainment secured a slot for Zee Anmol at Rs 18.55 crore.

The third successful bidder on the first day was Sun Neo, acquiring a slot for Rs 18.50 crore.

After the initial training and mock sessions, the first round of the e-auction began, with Bucket A+ reserved for general entertainment channels having a base price of Rs 15 crore.

The first bidders of Bucket A+ spent over Rs 21 crore in the 2024 e-auctions, which is a 40% increase over the base price of Rs 15 crore.

In contrast to the previous year's e-auctions, the first slots this year have attracted a 20% premium over the base price.

 

