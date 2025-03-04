Tata Play hikes NCF following Airtel; unveils new calculation method

New Delhi: Tata Group’s direct-to-home (DTH) arm, Tata Play, has increased the Network Capacity Fee (NCF) by Rs 10, taking the final amount, including GST, to Rs 163.40. In addition, the DTH player has also announced the new methodology for calculating the NCF. The changes have been inculcated w.e.f. February 28, 2025.

In a document shared by Tata Play, it is stated that the NCF, going forward, will be calculated based on the criteria involving a number of channels, regions in the service area, class of consumers, and a combination of the three factors mentioned above. The company wrote, “Network Capacity Fee on Tata Play platform w.e.f., 28th February will be calculated based on one or more criteria.”

The NCF hike comes aligned with other DTH players who have hiked the NCF lately. Airtel, for example, recently hiked the NCF by Rs 15.

The hike in NCF is a result of the TRAI’s amended tariff order that came into the picture in July, 2024. As per the guidelines, the TRAI abolished the ceiling on NCF, increased the limit of discounts offered by DPOs, removed the distinction between HD and SD channels for carriage fee purposes and made it mandatory to declare FTA channels. In addition, DPOs were permitted to offer discounts of up to 45%, which was earlier at 20%.

Tata Play and Bharti Airtel are in talks to merge their operations. According to a regulatory filing, Airtel is holding discussions with the salt-to-software conglomerate for the merger of Bharti Telemedia, which offers cable and satellite TV services, with Tata Play. If done, it will be the second merger in the DTH sector, following DishTV - Videocon d2h in 2016.