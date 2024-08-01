Tata Play drops Sony channels from its packs

New Delhi: Sony and Tata Play are at loggerheads yet again. While Tata Play axed Sony channels from its packs stating it would cut costs for consumers by eliminating the less-watched options, the latter accused the DTH operator is resorting to such things in retaliation to its audits.

On the recent dispute, Tata Play’s MD and CEO, Harit Nagpal, elaborated, “We at Tata Play have always prioritised customers while designing our processes. Our analysis, supported by BARC data, reveals that most subscribers have 4 or more times the number of channels they actively watch. Due to a lack of return path data, it is not possible to track who’s watching and who’s not. Consequently, we are streamlining channel packs by removing less-watched channels and adjusting monthly charges accordingly.”

Industry experts highlight that TRAI guidelines require a 15-day scroll/ticker notification and a three-week notice to consumers.

Yet, it seems Sony was blindsided by the move. SPNI told BestMediaInfo.com, "SPNI has recently become aware of Tata Play's surprising decision to remove Sony channels from the bouquets of nearly 10 million subscribers. This arbitrary decision seems to have been made without any notice to SPNI or apparent consideration for their subscribers' preferences.”

SPNI claimed the move was retaliatory, in response to Sony exercising its audit rights on Tata Play's subscriber management system, citing “certain glaring discrepancies” communicated to Tata Play over the years. SPNI rebuffed Tata Play’s narrative of "loss of viewership" as misleading.

Confident in their audience's loyalty, SPNI stated, “We are confident that our loyal viewers, who value diverse and high-quality content, will continue to find our channels through other platforms nationwide.” They assured viewers that their commitment “to delivering top-notch entertainment remains steadfast, ensuring our audience never misses out on their favourite shows and channels, regardless of Tata Play's whims."

Nagpal shared that at least 75% of customers whose packs have been modified will benefit from the reduced charges.

For those keen to keep enjoying Sony channels, reinstating them is just a missed call away.

This isn’t the first time Tata Play and Sony have clashed. In December 2023, Tata Play Binge removed the SonyLiv app, citing a price hike, but it returned to the platform in July 2024.

Back in October 2018, Tata Sky also removed 32 Sony channels, including popular ones like Sony Entertainment Television and SAB, along with three TV Today Network channels, over pricing disputes. After two months of negotiations, the Sony channels made a comeback.