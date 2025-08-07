Sun TV’s ad revenue declines 11% to Rs 289.94 crore in Q1 FY2026

New Delhi: Sun TV Network reported a modest 1.77% year-on-year (YoY) decline in revenue to Rs 1,290.28 crore from Rs 1,313.55 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue saw a robust 37% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase from Rs 941.99 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company’s PAT stood at Rs 529.10 crore, reflecting a 5.4% YoY decline from Rs 559.32 crore in Q1 FY25. On a QoQ basis, PAT surged by 42.7%, recovering from an exceptional loss of Rs 55.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter was Rs 619 crore, down 14% YoY from Rs 719 crore.

Sun TV’s advertisement revenue was Rs 289.94 crore, an 11.3% year-on-year decline from Rs 323.77 crore in Q1 FY2025.

The company’s domestic subscription revenue grew to Rs 470.12 crore from Rs 425.79 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Sun TV recently expanded its global cricket portfolio by acquiring 100% of Northern Superchargers for GBP 100.5 million.