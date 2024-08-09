Sun TV posts Rs 1,276.11 crore revenue in Q1 FY2025

New Delhi: Sun TV Network earned Rs 1,276.11 crore in revenue in Q1FY2025 as against Rs 1,317.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Its advertisement revenue for the quarter was at Rs 323.77 crores as against Rs 339.10 crores for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The domestic subscription for the quarter was at Rs 425.79 crore as against Rs 435.34 crore in Q1 FY2023.

The profit after taxes for the current quarter stood at Rs 546.94 crore as against Rs 582.80 crore in Q1 last year.

The EBITDA stood at Rs 706.36 crore in Q1 as against Rs 786.46 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2023.