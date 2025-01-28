SPNI names Parinda Singh Head of Marketing - Hindi movies cluster and Sony Marathi

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Network India has appointed Parinda Singh as Head of Marketing for its Hindi Movies Cluster and Sony Marathi.

Announcing the news on LinkedIn, Singh wrote, "After years of consulting across sectors like fintech, OTT platforms and digital-native brands, I am eager to channel those learnings to spark conversation, drive growth and leave a lasting impact."

This is Singh's first venture into the regional entertainment space.

She expressed her excitement saying, "I am very excited to join Sony and work on both Movies and Marathi – both deeply embedded in cult and culture."

Parinda brings with her over two decades of extensive experience in advertising and marketing, having worked with several renowned companies and brands.

She began her marketing career at NDTV Imagine after a short tenure at Zoom TV.

At Star India, she worked across categories including GEC as Marketing Head for Life OK, and later Hindi Movies Cluster and Star Utsav.

Following her departure from Zee TV, she transitioned into a consulting role, working across diverse sectors and organisations, from digital-native brands and fintech to media and OTT platforms.

Most recently, she served as a consultant for Initiative, where she supported Amazon Prime Video. Last consulting gig was IP monetization for Sports for All.

Singh holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and an MBA in Marketing from NMIMS. From campus she began her career in the advertising domain, with leading agencies such as FCB Ulka and Lowe Lintas working on big brands like Amul, Fair & Lovely and Lifebuoy.