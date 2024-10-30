Sony Sports launches Tamil podcast ‘Cricket Petta’ for cricket fans

New Delhi: Sony Sports Network has announced its latest initiative, Cricket Petta, a Tamil podcast dedicated to cricket fans, a first by a sports broadcaster in India.

“Cricket Petta,” which translates to “Cricket Locality,” aims to engage Tamil-speaking cricket enthusiasts by providing entertaining and insightful discussions on various aspects of the game with a local touch.

Tamil multi-sports commentator Arun Venugopal will be hosting the podcast.

The first episode will be released on October 30, 2024, and new episodes will air every Wednesday until November 27, 2024. The podcast will be available on all podcast platforms, including YouTube, JioSaavan, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana, and Hungama.

The inaugural episode, titled “Is Ashwin the Greatest Player from Tamil Nadu to Represent India?" features a lively discussion with former India Women’s Coach as well as India and Tamil Nadu player WV Raman, alongside current Puducherry and Tamil Nadu cricketer Arun Karthik. They share hilarious anecdotes and insider stories from their time with Ashwin, offering fans rare glimpses into dressing-room dynamics.

Each episode will spotlight expert discussions on trending cricket topics, bringing the sport’s greatest moments and personalities to life. For instance, L Sivaramakrishnan will compare the captaincy styles of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in one episode. Another will feature R Sridhar and Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan debating iconic cricket venues such as Eden Gardens versus Wankhede Stadium.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, “We are proud to launch Cricket Petta, marking our first Tamil- language podcast aimed at bringing the local flavour and rich cricketing narratives to regional audiences. Tamil Nadu has a rich cricketing history and at Sony Sports Networks we are constantly looking to bring out the stories sporting heroes to the Indian sports fans and the five-part series will only serve in fulfilling our objective of bringing communities closer through innovative sports programming. This is the first of many podcasts we intent to roll out, across sports and multiple languages in our ongoing endeavour to bring more stories to sports fans across India and the globe.”

Arun Venugopal, host of Cricket Petta, said, “With Cricket Petta, we’re offering an authentic look into Tamil Nadu’s cricket culture. Each episode explores unique perspectives, fascinating stories, and deep insights into the game we all love. Whether it’s discussing Ashwin’s remarkable journey or revisiting classic cricket moments, this podcast will resonate with fans who are passionate about the sport. I’m thrilled to be a part of this initiative and bring these conversations to the Tamil-speaking audience."