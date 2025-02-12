Sony Sports gets broadcast rights for Pakistan Cricket Board’s home cricket series and PSL 2025

New Delhi: Sony Sports Network has secured the television broadcast rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) home cricket series and the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The television rights are exclusive for the regions of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri-Lanka being non-exclusive.

These television rights encompass the broadcast of all home bilateral series, one tri-nation tournament, and 34 PSL matches to be played in 2025 as well as archival content.

Sony Sports Network continues to expand its cricket coverage, currently holding broadcast rights for major governing bodies such as New Zealand Cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket, and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The agreement commenced with the recent tri-nation 4 ODI series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. In addition to the tri-nation series, the following tournaments will also be aired on Sony Sports Network:

Pakistan Vs. South Africa – October – 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka – November – 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), said, "Sony Sports Network’s key goals include delivering the best cricketing action to our viewers. To that end, we are continuously enhancing our cricket offerings, and 2025 is set to be a landmark year with over 1800 hours of live cricket on Sony Sports Network. Through this deal, we also have access to great archival content that includes Pakistan vs India matches that we will also showcase on our network. The acquisition of the Pakistan Cricket Board rights along with New Zealand Cricket, England and Wales Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) positions us as the premier destination for cricket in India."