Sony ropes in 22 sponsors for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16

New Delhi: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on August 12, 2024, at 9 pm, airing Monday to Friday, with 22 brands on board.
The 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is Co-presented by Hyundai Motor India and Aditya Birla Group.
It is Co-powered by Mountain Dew PepsiCo India, Mondelez India, Ultratech Cement and Parag Milk Foods (Gowardhan Ghee).
With Special Partner Patanjali Dantkanti, Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation and Ceat, and Banking Partner State Bank of India, the show’s Associate Sponsors are Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers, Raymond, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bikaji, Dorset, RC Plasto Tank and Pipes, Amazon.in and Aakash Educational Services.
The reality quiz show also has large partnership deals with the Reserve Bank of India, GSK, and Dr. Morepen.
This season’s campaign, ‘Zindagi Hai. Har Modh Par Sawaal Puchegi. Jawab Toh Dena Hoga’, sparks introspection and reflects the belief that at pivotal moments, life presents us with challenges that test us, and it is our responses to these situations that guide us to new paths.
This year, the contestants will face a new twist: the ‘Super Sawaal.’ The Super Sawaal is a bonus question between questions 5 and 6 which challenges players to answer without options or lifelines. A correct answer unlocks the ‘Dugnaastra,’ giving contestants the chance to press the buzzer and double their amount on any one question of their choice between questions 6 to 10. The fast-paced ‘Super Sandook’ remains in this season as well to add thrill to the game; the contestant, after successfully crossing Rs 3,20,000 will be put to the test with a 10-question rapid-fire quiz, which must be answered in 90 seconds.
Neeraj Vyas, Business Head - Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, Sony PAL, and Sony MAX Movie Cluster, said, “Over the years, Kaun Banega Crorepati has emerged as a cultural phenomenon that celebrates Indians who dare to dream big and have the courage to turn their dreams into reality. This season’s campaign pays homage to the indomitable spirit of these individuals who are ready to face life’s toughest questions with befitting answers. Year after year, we strive to add fresh and engaging elements to keep the audience captivated and the introduction of ‘Super Sawaal’ adds a new layer of excitement and strategy to the game. This knowledge-based reality quiz show possesses the ability to unite families and promotes wholesome viewing, truly setting it apart from other television shows.”
Amitabh Bachchan, Actor and Host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, said, Kaun Banega Crorepati is more than just a game show; it's a shared journey of dreams and aspirations, with millions of viewers rooting for the contestants on the hot seat. Hosting KBC keeps me connected to my fans, who I consider my extended family. Meeting contestants from all walks of life, each with unique stories of resilience, filled with trials and tribulations, yet always smiling and dreaming big, deeply moves and inspires me. Season 16, reflecting the spirit of modern India, continues to celebrate knowledge as a leveller and we hope to offer viewers an even more enriching and thrilling viewing experience.”