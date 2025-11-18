New Delhi: Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB) Television Network is set to restructure its board, bringing in professionals from IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and other institutions to guide the company’s operations, while the Adhikari family retains its promoter role.

The move is aimed at strengthening corporate governance and steering the company’s future growth, including potential AI-led initiatives.

In an exclusive conversation with BestMediaInfo.com, a top source close to the matter said, “Before the resignation, you will see that IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and a lot of professional boards will take over.”

The source added that while the Adhikari family would continue as promoters, day-to-day governance and strategic decision-making will now be handled by the new professional directors.

Promoter-group directors Kailasnath Markand Adhikari and Ravi Gautam Adhikari, Chairman and Non-Executive Director, stepped down following a change in management triggered by an open offer under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Alongside the Adhikari brothers, three Independent Directors, Pritesh Rajgor, Ganesh Prasad Raut, and Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu, and Non-Executive Director Latasha Laxman Jadhav also resigned. All directors cited the change in management and control as the reason for stepping down and confirmed that there were no other material reasons beyond what was mentioned in their letters.

The resignations are effective from 18 November 2025. The directors have requested that the company complete all filings with the Registrar of Companies.

Several of them hold directorships in other listed companies, such as TV Vision Limited and Sab Events & Governance Now Media Limited, and expressed gratitude to the SABTNL board for their tenure.

The restructuring is a step towards SABTNL’s intention to modernise its governance structure, bringing in highly qualified professionals to manage operations, strengthen corporate oversight, and drive technology-focused initiatives.

The inclusion of IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras professionals is expected to bring technical and strategic expertise, while AI-led initiatives are integrated into the company’s content and operational strategies.