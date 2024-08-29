RIL announces the launch of Jio TV+, introduces play-and-pause to live TV

New Delhi: Reliance-owned Jio announced the launch of Jio TV+ during its 47th annual general meeting. Jio TV+ would also pack a recommendation engine, tracking user behaviour offering personalised suggestions and recommending content based on user behaviour.

“Jio TV+ brings all your entertainment, live TV, on-demand shows and apps together in one easy-to-use platform. With Jio TV+, users get to access more than 860 live TV channels with all leading channels in high definition, along with the best content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar in one place,” Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio, said.

Another feature expected to be launched is play-and-pause TV, which would allow users to pause live TV. Moreover, the company’s plans include making the experience of watching a sport wholesome.

The offering has been optimised for fast channel switching. Additionally, it combines content from different over-the-top (OTT) platforms. It also offers a library of on-demand shows. Additionally, catch-up TV, an integrated offering in Jio TV+, would allow a user to go through seven days' worth of content to catch up on missed episodes.

“We’re elevating digital entertainment with advanced interactive features. Imagine watching a live cricket match or Olympics and being able to pull up stats, buy tickets or switch camera angles, all without leaving the action,” Ambani added.

The offering has also been designed to be a social experience. Users would be able to share the content they are watching with their friends, join live parties, or join a discussion in real-time.