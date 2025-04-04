Rahul Kanwal set to lead NDTV in dual editorial-business role

New Delhi: Popular television anchor Rahul Kanwal may soon assume the role of Editor-in-Chief and CEO at NDTV Group, multiple sources told BestMediaInfo.com.

Kanwal is said to report to the Adani leadership while also reporting to Sanjay Pugalia, CEO of AMG Media Networks, the parent company of NDTV and news agency IANS.

NDTV Group’s television portfolio includes NDTV 24x7, NDTV India, NDTV World, NDTV Profit, NDTV Rajasthan, NDTV Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh, and NDTV Marathi.

NDTV Limited posted a total annual revenue of Rs 220.65 crore in FY24.

Kanwal resigned from the India Today Group on Thursday, stepping down from his positions as News Director of India Today and Aaj Tak, and Executive Director of Business Today.

“The company has accepted his resignation, and he will serve the notice period in accordance with company policy,” TV Today Network, the listed entity under the India Today Group, informed the BSE.

Per company policy, the notice period at India Today Group is three months.

Sources told BestMediaInfo.com that Kanwal’s start date at NDTV would depend on his release from the India Today Group following further negotiations.

Kanwal’s former colleague, Shiv Aroor, joined NDTV Group as Executive Editor on Wednesday, one month after resigning from the India Today Group.

With this potential move, Kanwal joins a notable group of TV Today Network (TVTN) journalists who have transitioned into top executive roles with business responsibilities at major media networks.

Uday Shankar, a former News Director at Aaj Tak, currently serves as Vice Chairman of JioStar, while Gaurav Banerjee, another ex-editorial figure from Aaj Tak, is the Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).

Sanjay Pugalia, CEO of Adani Media Network, also previously worked as a senior journalist at Aaj Tak.

Kanwal is leaving India Today Group after 22 years.