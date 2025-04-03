Rahul Kanwal moves on from India Today Group; Kalli Purie pens emotional farewell

New Delhi: After more than 22 years with India Today Group, Rahul Kanwal – News Director, TVTN, and Executive Director of Business Today, will be moving on to explore new opportunities.

The announcement was made in an internal mail sent by Kalli Purie's office to the employees of India Today Group.

In her heartfelt message, she wrote, "He may go anywhere, but I know he will always carry a piece of India Today Group with him."

She further wrote, “Change is never easy, but as news professionals, it is our very lifeblood. It is what drives us forward. There is just so much to do as AI is again opening a new doorway, an exciting inflection point for content creators."

Kanwal began his career in 1999 as an anchor and reporter with Zee News before joining Aaj Tak in 2002.

Purie reflected on Kanwal’s contributions and their shared journey. She wrote, “Over the last twelve years, we’ve worked closely together, built formidable teams, created powerful editorial IPs, and traversed the length and breadth of our incredible country, collecting memories that will last a lifetime. Our newsroom is the envy of the media ecosystem."

Expressing gratitude for Kanwal’s contributions, she added, "He has helped shape our growth story, and our institution is stronger for it. He has mentored a strong second line, which is locked and loaded for what comes next. It’s now your turn to shine."

Kanwal’s resignation letter brimmed with nostalgia, gratitude, and a quiet ache as he hailed the mentorship of both Kalli Purie and ITG chairman and Editor-in-Chief Aroon Purie.

The full text of the resignation letter:

"Dear Kalli,

I was 22 years old when I joined the India Today Group. I've now been here for 22 years — that's half my life. Had someone told me, fresh from completing the Chevening Fellowship in the UK and returning to India, that I would spend more than two decades in this organisation, I wouldn't have believed it.

It's a testament to the vibrancy of this great institution that a curious young journalist like me found professional fulfilment and growth year after year. Never did I feel stagnant, constrained, or compelled to compromise. Your steadfast courage — your refusal to bow when bending might have been easier — has earned my deepest respect.

Over these two decades, I have given this network everything I had — my conviction, my craft, my voice. It shaped me. It stretched me. It gave me a front-row seat to the making of history. Leading the India Today and Aaj Tak newsrooms has been the greatest honour of my life.

Your heartfelt words about the value I bring to the India Today Group — your appreciation of my work ethic and talent — mean more to me than you will ever know. I've always seen myself as a trustee of the institution: fiercely loyal to its principles, invested in its legacy, and proud to carry its flag.

Throughout my time here, Mr. Purie and you encouraged us to push the boundaries of what was possible, while remaining fair and balanced in our coverage.

As we navigate this transition, I hope you'll look back on our time together with pride in what we've built. This decision has not been easy, but I wish that even when I'm no longer on the newsroom floor, you will hold warmth in your heart and goodwill in your mind.

Thank you — for your faith, your friendship, and your formidable leadership.

With deepest respect, affection, and gratitude,

Rahul Kanwal

News Director, India Today and Aaj Tak

Executive Director, Business Today

April 03, 2025"