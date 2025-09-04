Prasar Bharati floats draft syndication policy; seeks industry input on monetisation models

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has initiated a formal consultation with stakeholders across the media and entertainment ecosystem on its draft Content Syndication Policy 2025, which seeks to monetise the broadcaster’s extensive programming catalogue across TV, radio, OTT, digital and global platforms.

The draft, circulated along with a consultation note, outlines licensing structures, revenue-sharing models, branding guidelines and compliance mechanisms for the syndication of content owned by Akashvani and Doordarshan.

The consultation is open till September 21, 2025, with stakeholders asked to send feedback via email to the Prasar Bharati Archives.

Expanded consultation points for industry

The consultation note lays out detailed frameworks on revenue share, licensing models and operational mechanisms, inviting granular inputs from stakeholders:

Preferred Revenue Models: Industry is being asked to weigh in on the viability of flat fee licensing, pure revenue share, hybrid MG (minimum guarantee) + revenue share, and barter/in-kind arrangements.

Revenue Share Ratios: Inputs sought on optimal splits across linear TV and radio advertising, OTT subscription (SVOD/TVOD) and ad-supported (AVOD) revenues, and bundled partnerships with telcos, DTH and cable operators.

Tiered Share Models: Feedback invited on differentiated ratios based on content type (archival vs. live vs. premium), distribution territory (domestic vs. global), platform type (OTT, IPTV, mobile, FM radio), and performance thresholds (TRP/viewership for TV, MAUs for OTT).

Revenue Transparency: Suggestions requested on best practices — from real-time dashboards for OTT/IPTV, to weekly BARC/TAM log sheets for TV and RAM listenership reports for radio. Stakeholders may also propose settlement cycles (monthly, quarterly, event-based) and preferred audit formats.

Advertising Monetisation: Consultation covers SSAI/CSAI integration for OTT, FCT-based sales for linear platforms, and programmatic delivery. Inputs sought on whether Prasar Bharati should retain exclusive ad slots, share inventory with partners, or allow co-selling of public service advertising.

Subscription & Freemium Models: Stakeholders are invited to comment on tiered paywall strategies, bundling PB content into subscription pools, and licensor share calculation on a net basis. Flexibility for dynamic pricing across content categories is also under review.

International Syndication: Consultation extends to monetisation of Indian content for diaspora audiences through language/region-specific packaging, live/seasonal event coverage, and AVOD with geo-targeted ads — with inputs sought on taxation and remittance hurdles.

Non-Monetary Partnerships: Beyond pure revenue, Prasar Bharati is also testing waters on carriage deals with public broadcasters, telco bundles, smart TV integration, and cross-branding opportunities for reputation visibility.

Dynamic Pricing & Incentives: Options on bulk discounts, seasonal/promotional pricing, and viewership-linked incentives are part of the discussion.

Technology-driven Models: Industry feedback is being sought on adoption readiness for AI-based ad targeting, micropayments, blockchain-based royalty tracking, and addressable/interactive TV monetisation.