Prasar Bharati CEO highlights key pillars the pubcaster stands on

New Delhi: Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, outlined the public broadcaster's future roadmap, emphasizing innovation, inclusion, and balance as its three key pillars. Speaking at the India Digital Summit in New Delhi, Dwivedi addressed the evolving media landscape and the broadcaster's strategies to adapt.

Reminiscing his two-year and counting tenure, Dwivedi dismissed the perception of political pressure on Prasar Bharati's operations.

He said, "Having spent about two years on this assignment, I find that there really aren't as many political pressures as are talked about. The most important thing is actually to present the bare facts to the audiences and then let the audiences take their own call in terms of what decisions that they want to make."

Innovation

Dwivedi highlighted Prasar Bharati's embrace of digital transformation, aligning with the changing preferences of audiences. He mentioned platforms like "News on AIR" and YouTube as avenues for digital content distribution. In November 2022, the broadcaster launched its own OTT platform, WAVES, further strengthening its digital presence.

Dwivedi said, "With the ongoing shift towards digital consumption, an increasing number of people are accessing content, both news and non-news, primarily through digital platforms. Recognizing this trend, we have decided to strengthen our digital presence."

He further elaborated, "While we have been actively distributing news through our 'News on AIR' app (operating for approximately eight years) and sharing content on platforms like YouTube and other social media, we believe that establishing our own platform will provide greater control and flexibility. To this end, we launched our own OTT streaming platform, 'WAVES,' just under two months ago in November."

Inclusion

Dwivedi emphasised Prasar Bharati's obligation to serve a diverse audience, stating, "Our mandate is to reach every individual within India and those outside the country who are interested in India."

He acknowledged the unique challenge of catering to a broad spectrum of viewers, unlike private channels that often focus on niche audiences.

"Private channels often have the luxury of focusing on a specific niche, like the niche programming of certain General Entertainment (GC) channels. However, DD National must cater to a vastly diverse audience, including children, adolescents, homemakers, office-goers, farmers, and individuals from all corners of the country. This necessitates a diverse programming slate that appeals to a broad spectrum of viewers," he explained.

As a public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati aims to maintain accessibility for all viewers. Dwivedi stated, "Since the model for Waves OTT platform is similar to Doordarshan, we will not ever have a very high entry barrier."

"Core services, such as news, education, and entertainment, should be available to audiences free of charge. However, some premium content may have associated costs for consumption," he added.

Balance

Prasar Bharati's content strategy prioritises a balanced approach that caters to diverse audiences, further reinforcing the principle of inclusivity. Dwivedi emphasized the importance of maintaining balance in content delivery as well.

"In regards to the issue of 'echo chambers' prevalent on digital platforms, our priority is to cut through the noise and establish ourselves as a credible and authentic source of information. We strive to present information objectively, whether sourced from government agencies or collected independently from various sources in the field," the CEO stated.

Dwivedi also expressed concerns regarding the influence of algorithms in the digital ecosystem. "In an ideal scenario, if these algorithms were publicly available, allowing for transparency into their workings, I could potentially accept their influence. However, the lack of transparency surrounding these algorithms raises concerns.

Without access to the inner workings of these algorithms, it's difficult to assess the objectivity of the presented news. The possibility of unintentional biases or even malicious intent within these closed algorithms is a significant concern," he concluded.