PM Modi inaugurates global Indian news channel, NDTV World

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched NDTV World, the seventh TV channel from the NDTV Group, at the NDTV World Summit held in New Delhi.

The linear TV channel will complement the already existing digital footprint of NDTV World.

With the tagline, "Seeing the World from Where India Stands", NDTV World aims to be a leading voice from Asia and India on the global stage.

Speaking at the launch, Sanjay Pugalia, Editor-in-Chief, NDTV Network, said, “At a time when the world is facing two major conflicts in Europe and West Asia, India has emerged as a responsible and fiercely independent global power committed to world peace under Prime Minister Modi. India is filling a vacuum and offering leadership. The emergence of the global south is also a testimony to these changing times. It is within this context that NDTV proudly presents its flagship event, NDTV World Summit 2024 – The India Century.

“And continuing with NDTV's legacy of pioneering media, we are also launching our new product, NDTV World,” Pugalia announced noting that this platform will serve as a global broadcaster with a fresh perspective on global issues.

“We are currently available in more than 60 countries. This reflects NDTV's global footprint, reaching out to 600 million viewers and readers worldwide,” he added.

As the broadcaster sets eye to establish NDTV World as a global media powerhouse from India, a baseline of 600 million viewers is what the channel is expected to build upon. For the record, 25% of NDTV’s digital traffic comes from global markets and the channel sees this as an opportunity for further growth on this base.

Being already a popular Indian broadcaster globally, the launch of NDTV World is doubling down on its content offerings from Indian perspectives.

The scale of original content on the channel can be gauged by the fact that NDTV World is already broadcasting eight hours of programming on US presidential elections every day.

The channel will use different viewership currencies in different markets for linear broadcast while using comScore and other metrics for digital and social media measurement.

While advertising will remain the mainstay, NDTV World will expand its experiential wings in the international markets to bring the Indian diaspora and global audience closer to India and Indian views.