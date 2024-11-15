Piyush Goyal takes over as Head of TV distribution at JioStar

New Delhi: Indiacast COO Piyush Goyal will lead the distribution of television channels under JioStar as the Head of TV Distribution.

Head of TV distribution was one of the overlapping roles in the Reliance-Disney merger.

Earlier on Monday, Star India distribution head Gurjeev Singh Kapoor departed after about 17 years with the company.

For Goyal, it is a sort of homecoming as the former Star India executive joined Indiacast just one and half years ago.

Goyal brings with him more than 22 years of experience in building businesses, strategy, distribution and operations. He also has had stints with Network18 and NDTV in the past.

He will be assisted by Summit Grover who will oversee Cable, DTH and Growth. Grover has been with Star India for over 16 years and was designated as EVP in 2018.

Goyal’s leadership team also includes Amit Shah heading the linear television distribution strategy. Shah will also be partnering with the sports strategy team. An old hand of Star India, Shah has spent about one and a half decades with the company.

For the past eight years, Shah was designated as Executive Vice President and Head Distribution Strategy at Star India.

Distribution Marketing will be headed by Bindu Nair. She has handled marketing functions for various brands under Star India for over a decade and was designated Senior Vice-President Marketing at Star India three years ago.