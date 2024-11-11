Reliance-Disney merger: Disney Star distribution head Gurjeev Kapoor resigns

New Delhi: Gurjeev Kapoor, Head of Distribution and International at Disney Star, has stepped down from his role amid the ongoing merger between Reliance and Disney Star.

The merger is set to conclude on Tuesday, November 12, with the newly formed company beginning operations the following day.

According to sources, Kapoor has decided not to take a position in the joint venture, choosing instead to pursue an entrepreneurial path in the entertainment industry.

Kapoor was responsible for expanding the network’s footprint in more than 109 countries, accelerating the distribution agenda for India and international markets, including the UK, Europe, US, ME, Africa and the APAC region.

Other recent departures from Disney Star include Mihir Rale, Disney Star's legal head, in late October, and K Madhavan, who will step down as Country Manager and President of Disney Star. Sajith Sivanandan, head of Disney+ Hotstar, will also be leaving.

A cable and broadcasting industry leader with more than 25 years in the trade fraternity, Kapoor has played an instrumental role in digitisation; collaborating with broadcasters, DPO partners, regulatory authorities, and other industry stakeholders to join forces and build a digital highway that has been crucial in curbing piracy and bringing greater transparency in the business.

Prior to his current role, Kapoor headed the International Business for Star out of London.

He began his career with ESPN Star Sports for South Asian countries; thereafter, he moved on to play crucial roles at Set Discovery (Business Head), Star Den Media Services (CEO), and Media Pro (COO), a joint venture between Star DEN Media Services and Zee Turner.

Kapoor holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering (DCE) and a master's degree in business management from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi University.