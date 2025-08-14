Oh Marya moment at India Today fuels 10 pm mystery after Shakil’s exit from NDTV

New Delhi: Soon after BestMediaInfo broke the news of Marya Shakil quitting NDTV, rival India Today Television opened its 10 pm bulletin on Thursday with a promo, leaving viewers intrigued and eagerly anticipating the upcoming broadcast.

The promo, featuring the catchy Bollywood song “Oh Marya Oh Marya”, showcases a dynamic and visually striking setup within the India Today studio, complete with vibrant lighting and branding elements.

While social media users connected it to an upcoming 10 pm show on India Today to be anchored by Shakil, industry veterans termed it a celebration of victory in the narrative war with NDTV.

“Shakil’s joining India Today comes after some of their known faces joined NDTV. It is nothing less than a shot in the arm for India Today,” said an industry veteran.

The promo received a thumbs-up from marketing gurus.

“The strategic use of mystery in the promotion is a deliberate move to heighten anticipation for the content. The phrase ‘COMING SOON’ displayed prominently in the video suggests that India Today is gearing up for a significant anchor. The lack of explicit details about ‘Mariya’ and the context of the song has effectively transformed viewers into active participants in unravelling the mystery, thereby amplifying the campaign’s reach and impact,” said an industry expert.

Industry experts also noted the effectiveness of such marketing strategies in the digital age, where audience engagement is paramount.

“By leveraging a combination of suspense and a memorable auditory element, India Today has successfully captured the attention of a broad audience,” said media analyst Rhea Kapoor. “This approach not only builds anticipation but also fosters a sense of community among viewers as they speculate and discuss the promo online.”