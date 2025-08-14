Marya Shakil quits NDTV

New Delhi: Veteran television journalist and news anchor Marya Shakil resigned from NDTV on Thursday.

Shakil is a widely known face on prime-time television and has anchored popular news shows such as News Epicenter and Reporters Project.

Shakil joined NDTV in August 2023 as Executive Editor, National Affairs, after nearly two decades of political reporting and anchoring across major newsrooms.

At NDTV, she anchored prime-time discussions and reported on national affairs from the field, contributing to the network’s investigative programming under The Reporters Project and other current-affairs formats. Recent on-air work included interviews and explainers on national politics and policy debates.

Before NDTV, she was associated with CNN-News18, where she served as Political Editor and Senior Anchor, helming the daily debate News Epicentre and fronting election coverage and long-form reportage.

An alumna of Jamia Millia Islamia with a master’s degree in mass communication, she began her career at CNN-IBN (Network18) in 2005.