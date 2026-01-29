NDTV Q3 FY26 loss widens to Rs 80.25 crore even as revenue rises 13%

New Delhi: NDTV reported a wider consolidated net loss of Rs 80.25 crore for the December 2025 quarter, even as revenue from operations rose 13.31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 150.41 crore, according to its filing to stock exchanges.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 55.48 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total consolidated income rose 13.46 per cent to Rs 152.22 crore.

The loss widened as costs grew materially faster than revenue. Total consolidated expenses climbed 20.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 226.98 crore in Q3 FY26.

The cost build-up was visible across production and cost of services, employee benefits, finance costs and marketing, distribution and promotional expenses.

On a standalone basis, NDTV posted a net loss of Rs 80.07 crore for the quarter on revenue from operations of Rs 97.88 crore, indicating that the loss profile remains heavy even at the parent-company level.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, NDTV reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 224.59 crore versus Rs 156.04 crore a year ago, while consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 380.33 crore from Rs 337.98 crore.

NDTV also said the quarter reflects the impact of the amalgamation of NDTV Networks, NDTV Worldwide, NDTV Media and NDTV Labs into the listed company, which became effective from October 1, 2025.

The company has restated comparative financials to account for the merger under Ind AS 103, implying the year-on-year numbers are presented on a comparable basis.

During the quarter, NDTV completed a rights issue of 4.83 crore shares at Rs 82 per share, raising Rs 396.49 crore. It said proceeds are being used for expansion, brand building, debt reduction and general corporate purposes.