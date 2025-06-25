NDTV India to host Creators Manch, bringing together storytellers across generations

New Delhi: NDTV India is organising Creators Manch, a one-day event bringing together a wide range of voices from literature, cinema, poetry, and digital content. Scheduled for June 27, in New Delhi, the gathering will feature public figures who have contributed to India’s evolving cultural landscape.

The event’s line-up includes Javed Akhtar, Kumar Vishwas, Imtiaz Ali and Chetan Bhagat, along with Banu Mushtaq, Anvita Dutt, Alok Shrivastav, Ashutosh Agnihotri, Jaya Kishori, Satya Vyas, Divya Prakash Dubey, Aditi Maheshwari, Milee Ashwarya, Anamika, Garima Srivastava, Gagan Gill, Manisha Kulshreshtha, Arpana Caur and Reena Lath. The gathering brings together voices from different generations and backgrounds, offering a space for creative exchange and discussion.

The programme features 16 sessions, exploring a range of themes from storytelling in the digital era to poetry's role in public life. It will include conversations, live performances, poetry readings, writing workshops, and panel discussions. The day will end with a performance by Kabir Café, blending mystic verse with contemporary music.

“Creators Manch is a platform built not just to showcase creativity, but to honour the people behind it – those who express the spirit of the times and gently shape its future,” said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV.

The event will be covered across NDTV India’s television, digital and social media platforms.